The Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' 2025 budget proposal sets a target of 22. 6 GW of installed solar by the end of next year, up from around 18. 8 GW this year. The ministry also plans to increase the share of domestic resources in electricity production, while reducing the share of natural gases. Turkey is targeting 22. 6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' 2025 budget proposal. The proposal also sets targets of 14. 8 GW of wind power, 32. 4 GW of hydropower, and 4. 9 GW of geothermal power ...

