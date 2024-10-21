Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is calling all Blackjack players and casino enthusiasts to compete in a $100,000 online Blackjack tournament, the ultimate online competition for Blackjack players. Launching today, the inaugural NorthStar Blackjack Championship runs until November 25, 2024.

Stakes are high as the NorthStar Blackjack Championship offers an unparalleled opportunity for players of all levels a chance to be crowned Ontario's best online Blackjack player and claim their share of the $100,000 prize pool.

In addition to championship bragging rights, the tournament winner will be awarded the first-place prize of a 10-ounce pure-gold bar (or equivalent cash value), valued at $35,000, rounding out a competition of strategy and skill with the chance to seize a golden opportunity!





How the NorthStar Blackjack Championship works:

Participants earn points for consecutive winning hands and climb the Championship Qualifier Leaderboard.

The Championship Qualifier Leaderboard tracks total points for every player throughout the tournament and will be used to determine which players progress to the Championship round.

After four weeks of competitive play, the top 50 players in overall points will be invited to compete in the "Showdown for the Crown".

The Championship period will run for the fifth and final week where the winner will take home a 10-ounce gold bar valued at $35,000 and crowned Ontario's best Blackjack player.

Daily and weekly cash prizes will also be awarded for top performances over the course of the tournament.

The daily Leaderboard resets nightly with the daily winner earning $250.

The weekly Leaderboard resets every Sunday with the Top 3 players taking home $500 (third place), $1,000 (second place), and $2,000 (first place) each.

NorthStar is carving a new path for its players to compete in a unique and unforgettable gaming experience with the launch of the Blackjack Championship that provides participants the opportunity to win the prestigious title alongside a groundbreaking prize.

"We believe this is a first-of-its-kind tournament that provides an incredible opportunity for our online players to showcase their skills in one of the world's most thrilling and renowned casino games," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We're excited to unite an online community of Blackjack fanatics for a chance to demonstrate their talent and win big. The idea behind this tournament underscores our commitment to innovation and positions our platform as a premier destination for players seeking a unique and exciting experience."

No entry fee is required, and players will have the right to choose individual wagers placed per game. Open to legal Ontario residents, 19+ only. To learn more and see contest rules, download the app or visit www.northstarbets.ca (Ontario only).





About NorthStar

NorthStar (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

