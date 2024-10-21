Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Showcase a Newly Developed Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Control Product at PestWorld 2024 in Denver Colorado from October 22-25

Management to Showcase New Nature-Cide Rat and Mouse Repellent Pouches Alongside Broader Nature-Cide Product Portfolio at Leading Industry Conference

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced the launch of the new Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Repellent Pouch product at PestWorld 2024, taking place October 22-25, 2024 in Denver, CO.

Every year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) gathers thousands of pest management professionals and industry suppliers from across the globe to offer opportunities for networking and collaboration at PestWorld.

As the leading event in the pest control industry, PestWorld is an ideal venue to introduce the new Nature-Cide Rat and Mouse Repellent Pouches - a new, all-natural rodent control product. The new Nature-Cide rodent repellent is packaged in one-ounce pouches and is developed to be used inside attics, cabinets, closets, crawl spaces, barns, shipping containers, sheds, garages, tractors, boats, RV's and more. Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Repellent pouches are infused with botanical essential oils that effectively repel rats and mice indoors or outdoors. The pouches are recommended to be swapped out after sixty days, however laboratory testing indicates a sixteen week repellency life to the products ingredients. The Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Repellent Pouch product is safe to use daily without any harm to most washable surfaces. Proudly made in the USA, all Nature-Cide products carry no known health risks to humans, animals or the environment when their product are used as directed.

PestWorld Denver 2024

Date: October 22-25, 2024

Location: The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center | Denver, CO

Booth: 122

"Nature-Cide has become an essential tool for the management of pests, including killing insects and emerging larvae, while concurrently repelling rodents and reptiles," said Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X. "Our new Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Repellent Pouch product will offer a sustainable all-natural professional solution for the estimated $2.9 billion global rodent control market, which according to Straits Research will reach $4.9 billion by 2031. With this market still dominated by chemical pesticides linked to cancer and chronic diseases, our biopesticides derived from natural materials are safer for humans, naturally effective, and provide a simplified path to market.

"Nature-Cide biological pest control is proven effective and provides key benefits as compared to chemical pesticides, with consumer and professional variants for every application. We continue to leverage years of know-how to apply the Nature-Cide product to new form factors, addressing unique new use cases such as insecticidal soils, insecticidal paint additives and other new product development across the Nature-Cide division and beyond. We are thrilled to attend PestWorld again for our eighth year, an event known as the Superbowl of pest control, to introduce Nature-Cide Rat & Mouse Repellent Pouch product while showcasing our entire family of Nature-Cide products to prospective customers," concluded Mills.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

