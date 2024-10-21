Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Announces Clinical Publication of Non-Invasive Stereotactic Radioablation Using VIVO

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced a new publication in the October 2024 issue of HeartRhythm Case Reports.

This recent publication focuses on a patient procedure in which a novel, non-invasive ablation technique known as stereotactic radioablation ("STAR") was used. STAR utilizes external photon beams, similar to those used to treat cancer, to non-invasively target and ablate areas of the heart responsible for the arrhythmia. Though new, and not widely available, this technique has proven to have success in patients that have not responded to traditional ablation for ventricular tachycardia. For non-invasive ablation to be successful, pre-procedural information is required to define the target location for ablation. VIVO can provide such information and during this procedure VIVO was able to identify a more precise location than traditional methods alone. Highlights from this procedure include:

VIVO was a valuable tool that played a fundamental role in identifying the VT origin within the scar.

The 12-lead ECG by itself suggested a less clear location than that designated by VIVO. Precise target delineation is pivotal for the decision to not only treat the patient with STAR, but crucial for success of the treatment.

After a 4-month follow-up, the patient is asymptomatic without acute adverse events or new episodes of ventricular tachycardia (VT) or heart failure (HF).

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision said, "VIVO uses proprietary algorithms for 3D electrical modeling of the heart. This procedure highlights the benefits of combining traditional ECGs with 3D imaging (such as CTs or MRIs) and the VIVO technology to create a patient specific solution. Non-invasive ablation is still in its infancy and currently only available to a small group of patients. However, the treatment is promising and essentially requires VIVO, a non-invasive, patient specific, pre-procedural planning tool, to be confident in a successful outcome. If the treatment option becomes available and approved for broader use, we believe our patented and proprietary product, VIVO, will be an important asset to procedural outcomes to improve patient lives."

About HeartRhythm Case Reports

HeartRhythm Case Reports provides rapid online electronic publication of the most important current case reports, illustrations, and educational vignettes in the field of cardiac arrhythmias and electrophysiology. The Journal publishes case reports and series devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as the electrophysiology of the heart and blood vessels. All articles are peer-reviewed and the Journal is published online only with open access.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

VIVO Indications for Use (USA)

VIVO is intended for acquisition, analysis, display and storage of cardiac electrophysiological data and maps for analysis by a physician.

VIVO is intended to be used as a pre-procedure planning tool for patients with structurally normal hearts undergoing ablation treatment for idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

info@catheterprecision.com

# # #

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com