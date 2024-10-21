Anzeige
21.10.2024
Banff Sunshine Village: The Best Deal of the Season, the 2024/25 Banff Sunshine Super Card is on Sale for Only $129+GST

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / The 2024/25 Banff Sunshine Super Card is officially here for only $129+GST, offering skiers and snowboarders a cost-effective way to carve up Canada's Best Snow in the Canadian Rockies. All winter long, skiers and riders flock to the slopes of Banff Sunshine Village using their Sunshine Super Card.



The unbeatable Sunshine Super Card gives skiers and riders access to three free skiable days during their first, fourth and seventh visit to the Rockies' top resorts: Banff Sunshine Village, Jasper's Marmot Basin, or Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Cardholders get an exclusive bonus free day at WinSport (Calgary,) Rabbit Hill, or Snow Valley (Edmonton,) totaling to four free days of skiing or riding.

Receive $50 off a regular price, full-day midweek lift ticket (Monday-Thursday) and daily in November and May. Take $30 off on weekends and holidays with a Sunshine Super Card.

Outdoor enthusiasts can purchase their Super Card for only $129+GST on shop.skibanff.com or at select stores for a physical card. Choose between the Classic Super Card or the Mobile/Direct-To-Lift Super Card. Exclusive at Banff Sunshine, the Mobile/Direct-To-Lift Super Card automatically charges your credit card on your first scan of the day at our Gondola, allowing guests to bypass the ticket window.

"Download the Sunshine Village App and upload your Mobile/Direct-to-Lift Super Card code right to your phone. Scan your phone at the Sunshine Village Gondola for more time on the mountain!" shares Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand, Marketing and Communications. "It really is the best deal to carve up our island in the sky this winter!"

New for the 2024/25 season, the Sunshine Super Card includes access to Banff Sunshine's newest chairlift - Super Angel Luxury Express. Super Angel LX will be Banff Sunshine's second heated chairlift, featuring six-passenger, heated bucket seats and a yellow protective cover.

Enjoy incredible savings on lift tickets all season long with the 2024/25 Sunshine Super Card. The Sunshine Super Card is on sale starting October 16, 2024, and prices are set to increase after December 25, 2024.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, complete with breathtaking alpine scenery and family-friendly atmosphere during its seven-month-long winter season, spanning from mid-November to late May. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is predicted to open its 2024/25 winter season on November 8, 2024 (Mother Nature dependent).

For more information about the 2024/25 Sunshine Super Card and winter at Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on newswire.com.

