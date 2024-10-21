Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
21.10.2024 15:03 Uhr
Viva Executive Assistants Partners With Latin American Organizations to Empower Women

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Viva Executive Assistants is proud to announce its social mission focused on empowering women in Latin America. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the company aims to create lasting change for women across the region. By empowering women entrepreneurs and supporting local businesses, Viva is dedicated to fostering an environment where women can thrive professionally and economically.

Participant's words after Viva's workshops

Participant's words after Viva's workshops
Participant's words after Viva's workshops



Empowering women through collaborative initiatives

In line with its commitment to empowering women, Viva Executive Assistants collaborates with notable organizations such as Kiva, Pro Mujer, Fundación Pies Descalzos, and MiCredito. These partnerships are designed to enhance financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills, and emotional intelligence among women in Latin America. By providing educational workshops and resources, Viva helps women break barriers and seize opportunities in their respective industries.

"Thank you, MiCrédito and Viva, for teaching me and providing knowledge that I apply in my daily routine, at home, and at work. I am more than happy for the trust given, for empowering us, and for helping us grow." - Alondra López, workshop participant

Making a difference with microloans

Over the past several months, Viva has proudly lent over $8,000 in microloans across nine countries in Latin America. This funding has empowered women in various sectors, including agriculture, retail, and the arts. By utilizing Kiva's crowdfunded microloan platform, Viva facilitates direct connections between lenders and women entrepreneurs, enabling them to achieve their dreams and drive positive change within their communities.

These microloans are not merely financial transactions; they represent a movement towards empowering women. With each loan, Viva helps women unlock their potential, leading to the growth of businesses that significantly impact local economies.

Workshops and training initiatives are at the forefront of Viva's mission.

In addition to financial support, Viva Executive Assistants provides workshops focusing on entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and financial education. These programs are designed to equip women with the necessary skills to succeed in today's competitive market. By collaborating with organizations like Pro Mujer, Fundación Pies Descalzos, and MiCredito, Viva enhances the capabilities of women, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Advancing gender equality through meaningful career opportunities

Viva focuses on increasing the participation of women in the workforce by providing meaningful career opportunities to women in emerging economies within Latin America. This social mission addresses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG #5), which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

About the company

Viva Executive Assistants is the strategic EA partner of 100+ executives at fast-growing companies in the U.S. We provide the highest-quality, most proactive, and resourceful EAs, ensuring leaders thrive in their roles. With 92% of clients experiencing increased focus and productivity in the first week, Viva ensures seamless onboarding, and their customers see results within one week.

Contact Information

Desiree de Leon
Sr. Comms and Content Specialist
desiree.deleon@execviva.com

SOURCE: Viva Executive Assistants

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

