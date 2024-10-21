DroneSense Supports Customer in Removing Visual Observer Requirement for Drone as First Responder

FAA Grants First Full BVLOS Waiver Using Ground-Based Radar and Camera Sensors to Replace Visual Observers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Campbell Police Department (CPD) is making significant strides in its Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, making it the first U.S. law enforcement agency to secure a camera and radar-based Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver for DFR. The waiver allows CPD to run drone missions with just one operator, without the need for human visual observers-day or night.





CPD worked closely with DroneSense's solutions engineering team, led by former Pearland TX Police Department Chief Pilot and UAS Integrations Coordinator, Brandon Karr, to achieve this milestone with the FAA. The solution combines compact radar technology from MatrixSpace and camera based detect and avoid technology from Dedrone by Axon with DroneSense Remote software to enable fully remote DFR operations without visual observers. An integrated bundle that combines all three solutions is in progress, and will be available with DroneSense Remote.

"The value of DFR in helping first responders access real-time, critical information for both emergency and non-emergency situations is clear. CPD is enhancing public safety while ensuring officer and community protection," said Karr. "We're excited to provide public safety agencies with the full hardware, software, and professional services they need to deploy this technology."

This advancement allows CPD to deploy drones more quickly and efficiently, at a reduced cost, while ensuring exceptional standards of aviation safety.

CPD sUAS Program Manager and MatrixSpace Field Services Engineer, David Cameron, states, "Our partnership with DroneSense has been instrumental in bringing cutting-edge drone technology to our department. This FAA waiver is a testament to how innovation, like DroneSense's systems, is enhancing public safety, allowing us to respond faster, smarter, and more effectively to incidents in our community."

CPD serves Campbell, a suburban community near San Jose with a population that swells from 40,000 to nearly 100,000 during the workday. Since 2022, the department has been a leader in drone technology, operating with a BVLOS waiver that initially required human visual observers. With the new radar-based waiver, CPD can now operate within a 2.5-kilometer area and at altitudes up to 400 feet, significantly expanding the program's capabilities.

