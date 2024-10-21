Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) ("EagleOne" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Magusi West property, strategically located in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Key Components of the Phase 1 Exploration Program:

Surface Stripping and Power Washing:

The exploration begins with surface stripping and power washing of exposed outcrops within the gravel pit (UTM 614178E, 5365783N). This phase will start in the spring, following the snowmelt, taking advantage of natural water flow. Once completed, the following will be undertaken: Detailed geological mapping of the exposed areas, at a scale of 1:200, or 1:100 for more complex geological formations. Channel sampling of rock outcrops following the completion of the mapping phase. Grid Line Cutting:

Approximately 15 kilometers of infill lines will be cut on the existing 2023 grid to support further analysis. Soil Sampling:

Systematic soil sampling will be conducted at 25-meter intervals along new gridlines, particularly in areas where previous surveys have yielded anomalous results. Geological Mapping:

Geological mapping of the entire property will be carried out at a scale of 1:5000. This will include: Whole rock sampling to identify lithogeochemical indicators of VHMS mineralization, such as sodium oxide depletion and magnesium or iron oxide enrichment. Prospecting known outcrop areas to identify additional targets. Phase 1 Exploration Summary Report:

A detailed report summarizing the findings from Phase 1 will be compiled upon completion of the exploration activities.

About EagleOne Metals Corporation:

EagleOne Metals holds an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Magusi West property, located 39 kilometers northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 11 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 563 hectares, an area with a rich history of drilling and geological exploration.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by EagleOne. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although EagleOne believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because EagleOne can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in Roberto's disclosure documents which can be found under EagleOne's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

