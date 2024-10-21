Inflection AI today announced its acquisition of Boundaryless, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution provider in Europe, to support the rapid deployment of its AI agent capabilities within the enterprise.

Boundaryless delivers data transformation, automation, AI and analytics solutions to clients in finance, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and beyond. Boundaryless' award-winning team brings deep experience deploying and integrating AI and automation technologies, like UiPath, for Fortune 500 customers globally. Their proven track record implementing data, AI and automation solutions across industries and use cases has saved customers millions of dollars and dramatically increased efficiency and accuracy.

With this transaction, the Boundaryless headquarters in Switzerland will operate as Inflection AI's first European office, with the newly expanded team dedicated to sales, implementation, and partner enablement in EMEA.

"The Boundaryless team is a perfect compliment to Inflection AI because they understand what it takes to bring transformational technologies into Fortune 500 companies," said Sean White, CEO of Inflection AI. "Our Enterprise AI system is more than just a chatbot; it's deeply integrated into the company and runs on-premise or in your private cloud, so it can be fully trusted to act on your employees' behalf. Deploying these kinds of AI agents requires specialized knowledge and skills, which is why we're excited to bring this team on board."

"Joining Inflection AI will allow our team to impact enterprises more than we ever could before," said Erik Gillet, Founder CEO of Boundaryless. "All our customers want to expand their automation programs with AI and agentic process automation. Inflection AI has a unique and exciting offering. Their holistic AI system enables enterprises to reap the full benefits of what AI can do, and we can't wait to bring this to life for our customers."

About Inflection AI

Inflection AI is building the future of enterprise AI. Founded in 2022, the company created one of the world's most intelligent LLMs called Pi, used by millions of people around the world. In March 2024, Inflection AI was re-founded under the leadership of CEO Sean White with a mission to enable people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of enterprise intelligence. For more information, please visit inflection.ai.

