HotelPlanner.com: HotelPlanner Announces Partnership with Ask a Concierge

Global Privileges, Hotelplanner's membership product, partners with Ask a Concierge to elevate the travel experience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, announces partnership with Ask a Concierge to elevate travel experiences for their guests.

"We want our members to get the most out of Global Privileges," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. "Our members can access unbeatable hotel savings and booking experience through us and can now benefit from fantastic on trip benefits and savings through Ask a Concierge."

"There are so many incredible experiences that travellers need to explore. Partnering with HotelPlanner will allow us to help elevate the members' experiences and make every moment unforgettable" says Brian Chappon, Co-Founder of Ask a Concierge (AaC).

A Partnership to Elevate Your Journey

Through this exciting partnership, Global Privileges members will now enjoy up to four free airport lounge passes that can be used worldwide. Additionally, members will gain access to an expanded array of travel concierge and lifestyle benefits, courtesy of Ask a Concierge. This collaboration promises a superior travel experience with a range of exclusive benefits:

AaC guests can secure guaranteed access to over 200 Plaza Premium Lounges (global network) with confirmed online reservations through the AaC app, including walk-in preferred rates, complimentary welcome drink and shower access.

AaC Travel Concierge and Lifestyle experiences offers preferred access and pricing, including Formula One events and premium Telehealth support.

AaC also offers guests Fast Track services through airports.



About Global Privileges

Global Privileges is HotelPlanner's exclusive membership program designed for frequent travellers seeking unmatched hotel discounts and luxury travel benefits. Members enjoy access to unpublished hotel rates not available to the public, along with additional perks, personalized group travel support, and more, all without the hassle of earning points or navigating complex rules. The membership is tailored to offer simplicity and value, making it easier than ever to save on travel expenses.

Global Privileges offers two membership options: Classic and Premium. The Classic membership provides substantial savings on hotel accommodations, ideal for those who travel a few times a year. For travellers who spend more than 10 days a year in hotels, the Premium membership elevates the experience with added perks such as airport lounge access, international data roaming, and personalized travel services, ensuring a seamless and enhanced travel experience. For more information and to join Global Privileges, visit https://globalprivileges.com/benefits .

About Ask a Concierge

Ask a Concierge provides bespoke travel services tailored to the discerning traveler, offering a curated network of elevated experiences within one platform. Our members enjoy exclusive access to luxury airport lounges, wellness hotels, beauty and spa treatments, exquisite dining experiences, and expert telehealth advice. With over 50,000 hand-picked brand partners, Ask a Concierge ensures seamless access to the best experiences in every major city and market across the globe.

Global Privileges Members can indulge in world class and elevated concierge benefits, gaining access to vetted services outside the airport such as private yoga sessions, unique dining experiences, and sought-after resort passes. Every detail is crafted for the utmost comfort and satisfaction. AaC ensures guests' well-being are at the forefront of every experience.

