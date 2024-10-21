Ambience Healthcare Receives a 97.7%* KLAS Spotlight Report - The Highest Recorded Score in the Ambient AI Category

Ambience Healthcare - the leading clinical AI platform for scribing, point-of-care CDI, patient summaries, and referrals - today announced that it has received a 97.7%* Spotlight Report score from KLAS - the highest recorded score in the Ambient AI category.

In developing this report, KLAS conducted extensive interviews with clinicians and executives across 13 Ambience customers. The report validates Ambience's ability to deliver on three of the most important features that healthcare organizations consider when evaluating an ambient AI solution:

Bi-directional EHR integration: The ability to push note sections directly from Ambience into respective EHR sections across athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, and Elation, as well as embed directly inside Epic Specialty coverage: Quality documentation capturing the complexity, medicine, workflows, and documentation structures needed for each clinical specialty Coding awareness: Documentation is optimized to capture details necessary for downstream coding and billing initiatives

In addition to achieving the highest overall score, Ambience was the only Ambient AI solution to receive an A+* in the following KLAS Spotlight Report categories:

Overall product quality

Drives tangible outcomes

Overall satisfaction

Quality of implementation

Quality of training

Forecasted satisfaction

"According to our most recent research, Ambience customers reported specific improvements in documentation quality and compliance, as well as improvements in coding accuracy. Customers also consistently reported an increase in patient engagement and a tangible financial ROI," said Mac Boyter, Research Director for Documentation, KLAS Research.

The Importance of Specialty Coverage

While many AI scribing solutions have advertised deployments with various health systems, the majority of technologies fail to achieve meaningful adoption beyond primary care.

Ambience is the only AI solution designed to understand the medicine and workflows of 100+ specialties and subspecialties. With health systems around the country, Ambience is live across multiple specialties - including the most complex environments such as the emergency department, and hospitalist inpatient settings.

"Coding-Aware" AI Scribes are Essential

Ambience was designed to understand the thousands of different coding and billing rules across 100+ specialties and subspecialties, including fee for service and value-based care models.

After a patient visit, Ambience surfaces accurate and appropriate codes for clinicians to review at the point of care and structures documentation to support selected codes. This leads to improved coding accuracy and more compliant documentation.

Unlike Ambience's AI technology, the majority of AI scribing solutions on the market today are not built to support compliant coding.

As reported by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) "Coding Naive" AI scribes have begun to negatively impact CDI query volume and coding performance and lead to major CDI, coding compliance, and rev cycle issues for health system teams when generated documentation does not support selected codes.

These deficiencies often lead to a spike in CDI queries, which requires clinicians to revisit and revise documentation.

"In addition to providing the highest quality patient care, clinicians are also expected to have an encyclopedic knowledge of thousands of service codes that often change year to year," said Mike Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare.

"Health systems have spent decades working to optimize coding accuracy and compliance. Ambience is the only AI solution that generates documentation that supports the unique coding and billing rules of 100+ specialties and subspecialties," said Nikhil Buduma, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of Ambience Healthcare.

Buduma - a pioneering voice in the field of AI - is also the author of "O'Reilly's Fundamentals of Deep Learning", the first leading textbook on modern AI technology.

The full report by KLAS can be read here.

*This report was written with limited data.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Corey Patchkofsky

Aria Marketing for Healthcasts

cpatchkofsky@ariamarketing.com

203-710-2296

SOURCE: Ambience

View the original press release on accesswire.com