21.10.2024 15:30 Uhr
Vince Deploys Teamwork Commerce POS in its London Flagship Store

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a leading omnichannel solution, has today announced its partnership with Vince, a high-end fashion retailer, to deploy its advanced Point-of-Sale (POS) solution at Vince's store in London.


Vince is a leading luxury apparel and accessories brand, offering high-end quality clothes and accessories to men and women. Previously, the retailer utilized a traditional POS system characterized by complexity, limited mobility, and necessitating extensive staff training. To meet evolving consumer and business needs, Vince required a modern-day POS solution with a user-friendly interface that unifies commerce and helps associates deliver seamless customer experiences.

The Teamwork Commerce POS solution is a cloud-based mobile POS retail software. It runs exclusively on iOS devices with cutting-edge technology and allows associates to serve customers from anywhere in-store, without being tied to a traditional physical POS terminal. As a result, retailers can significantly reduce checkout queues while delivering seamless shopping experiences. This technology integrates seamlessly with business processes and supports a centralised database with real time data across all channels.

The cutting-edge POS solution will be integrated with Adyen's payment system and Teamwork Commerce gift cards to help Vince deliver top-tier customer experiences.

Heather Wilberger, Vince's Chief Transformation & Technology Officer said: "At Vince, we are always looking for ways to improve our technology to ensure our customers have the best experience possible. Working with Teamwork Commerce will enable us to position ourselves where we want to be while helping us deliver high-quality customer experiences seamlessly."

Michael Mauerer, CEO, Teamwork Commerce, said: "Customers today expect brands to create seamless transactions across all channels. Retailers who can live up to this expectation will not only enhance the customer experience, but will develop a competitive advantage as well. We're proud to be supporting Vince at its London store to help the brand meet its customer and business needs."

"We're confident that our POS solution will enable Vince to streamline retail operations at its store and deliver top-tier customer experiences."

About Teamwork Commerce
Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com

About Vince
Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women's and men's ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 50 full-price retail stores, 17 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358119/Teamwork_Commerce_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vince-deploys-teamwork-commerce-pos-in-its-london-flagship-store-302281821.html

