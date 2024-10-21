Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 15:34 Uhr
84 Leser
Huber Advanced Materials Announces Price Increase for All Product Lines

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2024
Huber Advanced Materials
J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods, CP Kelco and Huber Resources Corp.

With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including agriculture, building materials, food and beverage, industrial, personal care, and sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US.

Please Address Questions to:
Keith Sorrell
Marketing Communications Manager
Huber Advanced Materials
E: keith.sorrell@huber.com


