Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 15:34 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GraniteShares Financial PLC: GraniteShares - Delisting ETPs - Euronext Paris

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GraniteShares Financial Plc
21 October 2024
LEI: 635400MFOIY6BX1JUC92

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer")
NOTICE OF DELISTING

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given by the Issuer to the holders of the ETP Securities listed in Schedule 1 thereto (the "Affected Series"), that with effect from open of trading on 28 October 2024, the Relevant Series will be delisted from the exchange set out in Schedule 1 hereto. The Relevant Series will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out in Schedule 2 hereto (the "Remaining Trading Lines").

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Issue Deed relating to the ETP Securities.

This Notice is given by the Issuer.

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC

By: ______/s/ Aileen Mannion_________________

Name: ___ Aileen Mannion ___________________

Title: Director

Ground Floor, Two Dockland Central
Guild Street
North Dock
Dublin 1
Ireland

Schedule 1 - Affected Series


ETP Securities

TickerISINSEDOLLast trading day
GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP Securities3LARXS2376933375BMW5LG925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP Securities3SARXS2376937442BMW5LH025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities3LVWXS2376990417BMW5M9925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities3SVWXS2376991142BMW5MB125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities3LAMXS2377112110BMW5LB425 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities3LNIXS2600249812BN91F3225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities3LMOXS2613356620BRT42Q125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities3SUBXS2626290238BNDTBW325 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities3SNIXS2626290311BNDTCJ725 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities3LFBXS2656469561BPLW38825 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities3STSXS2656471039BP83M3225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities3LTSXS2656472193BP83LQ825 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities3LMSXS2662640627BNYJ8J825 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities3LUBXS2662640973BNYK9D225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities3SAPXS2662641195BNYKBB425 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities3SALXS2671672223BQ2L1X225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities3SFBXS2671672819BQ2L21725 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities3SZNXS2671672900BQ2L25125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities3SNFXS2675292135BMZ8DH025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities3LZNXS2675292218BMZ8DN625 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities3LALXS2675292309BMZ8DT225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares FAANG ETP SecuritiesFANGXS2679084603BNT9FS125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP SecuritiesSFNGXS2679090162BNT9V4925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities3FNGXS2679091996BNT9VF025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities3SFGXS2684011211BP6LNX525 Oct 2024
GraniteShares GAFAM ETP SecuritiesGFAMXS2684011641BQBBD5925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP SecuritiesSGFMXS2684011997BQBBDF925 Oct 2024

ETP Securities

TickerISINSEDOLLast trading day
GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities3GFMXS2693059839BKPLWL225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities3SGFXS2693061819BKPLWT025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares FATANG ETP SecuritiesFTNGXS2693061900BLDC6C325 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP SecuritiesSFTGXS2696137772BMX7LB925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities3FTGXS2696138077BMX7LL925 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities3SFTXS2696138150BMX7LW025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities3SMSXS2722160707BNDSDD525 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities3LAPXS2722161424BNDSDJ125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities3LNVXS2734938835BNDQT3125 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities3SPAXS2836484787BQGD0Q025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities3SAMXS2838543457BSMMMN625 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities3SMOXS2838543614BSMMN0025 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities3SNVXS2842095676BS4DNR825 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities3LPAXS2856105833BMY3FT225 Oct 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities3LNFXS2856106302BMY3FX625 Oct 2024


Schedule 2 - Remaining Trading Lines


ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP SecuritiesXS2376933375London Stock ExchangeLAR3BMHWFM9GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP SecuritiesXS2376937442London Stock ExchangeSAR3BMHWFP2GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP SecuritiesXS2376990417London Stock ExchangeLVW3BMHWFJ6GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP SecuritiesXS2376991142London Stock ExchangeSVW3BMHWFK7GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities
XS2377112110
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LAMBP9MTV5EUR
London Stock Exchange3LAMBMHW8T7USD
London Stock ExchangeLAM3BMHWF07GBP
GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities
XS2600249812
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LNIBN91F21EUR
London Stock Exchange3LIEBN91F09EUR
London Stock Exchange3LNIBN91DY9USD
London Stock Exchange3LIPBN91F10GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities
XS2613356620
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LMOBL54928EUR
London Stock Exchange3LMOBL54939USD
London Stock ExchangeMOL3BL54940GBP
GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities
XS2626290238
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SUBBNDTBX4EUR
London Stock Exchange3SUEBNDTC97EUR
London Stock Exchange3SUBBNDTC86USD
London Stock Exchange3SUPBNDTCB9GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities
XS2626290311
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SNIBNDTCL9EUR
London Stock Exchange3SIEBNDTCP3EUR
London Stock Exchange3SNIBNDTCN1USD
London Stock Exchange3SIPBNDTCQ4GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities
XS2656469561
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LFBBPLW377EUR
London Stock Exchange3LFEBPLW366EUR
London Stock Exchange3LFBBPLW322USD
London Stock Exchange3LFPBPLW333GBX

ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities
XS2656471039
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3STSBP83M21EUR
London Stock Exchange3STEBP83M10EUR
London Stock Exchange3STSBP83LZ7USD
London Stock Exchange3STPBP83M09GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities
XS2656472193
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LTSBP83KJ4EUR
London Stock Exchange3LTEBP83K94EUR
London Stock Exchange3LTSBP83K61USD
London Stock Exchange3LTPBP83K83GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
XS2662640627
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LMSBNYJ8H6EUR
London Stock Exchange3LMEBNYJ8C1EUR
London Stock Exchange3LMSBNYJ898USD
London Stock Exchange3LMPBNYJ8B0GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities
XS2662640973
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LUBBNYK9C1EUR
London Stock Exchange3LUEBNYK987EUR
London Stock Exchange3LUBBNYJXJ3USD
London Stock Exchange3LUPBNYK976GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities
XS2662641195
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SAPBNYKB03EUR
London Stock Exchange3SAEBNYK9Z4EUR
London Stock Exchange3SAPBNYK9T8USD
London Stock Exchange3SWPBNYK9V0GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
XS2671672223
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SALBQ2L1W1EUR
London Stock Exchange3SGEBQ2L1V0EUR
London Stock Exchange3SALBQ2KSF0USD
London Stock Exchange3SGPBQ2L1T8GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities
XS2671672819
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SFBBQ2L206EUR
London Stock Exchange3SFEBQ2L1Z4EUR
London Stock Exchange3SFBBQ2KSG1USD
London Stock Exchange3SFPBQ2L1Y3GBX

ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities
XS2671672900
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SZNBQ2L240EUR
London Stock Exchange3SPEBQ2L239EUR
London Stock Exchange3SZNBQ2L1M1USD
London Stock Exchange3SZPBQ2L228GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities
XS2675292135
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SNFBMZ8DJ2EUR
London Stock Exchange3SNEBMZ8DF8EUR
London Stock Exchange3SNFBMZ8DD6USD
London Stock Exchange3SNPBMZ8DG9GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities
XS2675292218
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LZNBMZ8DP8EUR
London Stock Exchange3LPEBMZ8DL4EUR
London Stock Exchange3LZNBMZ8DK3USD
London Stock Exchange3LZPBMZ8DM5GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities
XS2675292309
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LALBMZ8DV4EUR
London Stock Exchange3LGEBMZ8DR0EUR
London Stock Exchange3LALBMZ8DQ9USD
London Stock Exchange3LGPBMZ8DS1GBX
GraniteShares FAANG ETP Securities
XS2679084603
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusFANGBNT9FQ9EUR
Deutsche BoerseFNNGBNT9FR0EUR
London Stock ExchangeFANEBNT9FP8EUR
London Stock ExchangeFANGBNT9FM5USD
London Stock ExchangeFANPBNT9FN6GBX
GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2679090162
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusSFNGBNT9VB6EUR
Deutsche BoerseFNNSBNT9V94EUR
London Stock ExchangeSFNEBNT9V72EUR
London Stock ExchangeSFNGBNT9V50USD
London Stock ExchangeSFNPBNT9V61GBX


ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTicker
SEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2679091996
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3FNGBNT9VC7EUR
Deutsche BoerseFA3LBNT9VD8EUR
London Stock Exchange3FNEBNT9VH2EUR
London Stock Exchange3FNGBNT9VG1USD
London Stock Exchange3FNPBNT9VJ4GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2684011211
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SFGBP6LNR9EUR
Deutsche BoerseFA3SBP6LNZ7EUR
London Stock Exchange3S1EBP6LNM4EUR
London Stock Exchange3SFGBP6LNK2USD
London Stock Exchange3S1PBP6LNL3GBX
GraniteShares GAFAM ETP Securities
XS2684011641
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusGFAMBQBBD48EUR
Deutsche BoerseGFAMBQBBD60EUR
London Stock ExchangeGFMEBQBBD37EUR
London Stock ExchangeGFAMBQBBD15USD
London Stock ExchangeGFMPBQBBD26GBX
GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
XS2684011997
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusSGFMBQBBDC6EUR
Deutsche BoerseGF1SBQBBDG0EUR
London Stock ExchangeSGMEBQBBDB5EUR
London Stock ExchangeSGFMBQBBD82USD
London Stock ExchangeSGMPBQBBD93GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
XS2693059839
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3GFMBKPLWM3EUR
Deutsche BoerseGF3LBKPLWN4EUR
London Stock Exchange3GMEBKPLWJ0EUR
London Stock Exchange3GFMBKPLWH8USD
London Stock Exchange3GMPBKPLWK1GBX


ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities
XS2693061819
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SGFBKPLX53EUR
Deutsche BoerseGF3SBKPMLX0EUR
London Stock Exchange3S2EBKPLWQ7EUR
London Stock Exchange3SGFBKPLWP6USD
London Stock Exchange3S2PBKPLWS9GBX
GraniteShares FATANG ETP Securities
XS2693061900
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusFTNGBMBXTG0EUR
Deutsche BoerseFATNBNTYJR3EUR
London Stock ExchangeFTNEBKPMM04EUR
London Stock ExchangeFTNGBKPMLY1USD
London Stock ExchangeFTNPBKPMM15GBX
GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2696137772
Borsa Italiana - ETF PlusSFTGBMX7LC0EUR
Deutsche Boerse1SFTBMX7LD1EUR
London Stock ExchangeSFTEBMX7L75EUR
London Stock ExchangeSFTGBMX7L64USD
London Stock ExchangeSFTPBMX7L86GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2696138077
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3FTGBMX7LM0EUR
Deutsche Boerse3FTGBMX7LN1EUR
London Stock Exchange3FTEBMX7LJ7EUR
London Stock Exchange3FTGBMX7LH5USD
London Stock Exchange3FTPBMX7LK8GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities
XS2696138150
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SFTBMX7LX1EUR
Deutsche BoerseFT3SBMX7LY2EUR
London Stock Exchange3S3EBMX7LT7EUR
London Stock Exchange3SFTBMX7LR5USD
London Stock Exchange3S3PBMX7LV9GBX


ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities
XS2722160707
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SMSBNDSDF7EUR
London Stock Exchange3SMEBNDSDB3EUR
London Stock Exchange3SMSBNDSD79USD
London Stock Exchange3SMPBNDSDC4GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities
XS2722161424
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LAPBNDSDK2EUR
London Stock Exchange3LAEBNDSDG8EUR
London Stock Exchange3LAPBNDSD80USD
London Stock Exchange3LWPBNDSDH9GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
XS2734938835
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LNVBNDQT19EUR
London Stock Exchange3LVEBNDQT08EUR
London Stock Exchange3LNVBNDQSX4USD
London Stock Exchange3LVPBNDQSZ6GBX
GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities
XS2836484787
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SPABQGD0P9EUR
London Stock Exchange3SPABQGD0M6USD
London Stock ExchangeSPL3BQGD0N7GBP
GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities
XS2838543457
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SAMBSMMMP8EUR
London Stock Exchange3SMDBSMMMQ9USD
London Stock ExchangeSAM3BSMMMR0GBP
GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities
XS2838543614
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SMOBSMMN11EUR
London Stock Exchange3SMOBSMMN22USD
London Stock ExchangeSOL3BSMMN33GBP
GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities
XS2842095676
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SNVBS4DNQ7EUR
London Stock Exchange3SVEBS4DNP6EUR
London Stock Exchange3SNVBS4DNM3USD
London Stock Exchange3SVPBS4DNN4GBX
GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities
XS2856105833
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LPABMY3FV4EUR
London Stock Exchange3LPABRXCWT4USD
London Stock ExchangePAL3BRXCWV6GBP

ETP Securities

ISINListing venuesTickerSEDOLTrading currency
GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities
XS2856106302
Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LNFBMY3FW5EUR
London Stock Exchange3LNEBRXCWX8EUR
London Stock Exchange3LNFBRXCWW7USD
London Stock Exchange3LNPBRXCWZ0GBX

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.