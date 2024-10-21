Enablon ESG Excellence is recognized as the leading solution in the Software as a Service category

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its Enablon ESG Excellence solution has been named as the leading Software as a Service solution by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) in the 2024 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Business executives with experience and knowledge judge BIG award entries. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

Enablon ESG Excellence brings clarity to the complexity of ESG by harnessing advanced technologies to support and enable the end-to-end process of ESG reporting. This innovative solution enables leaders to manage risk, drive sustainability and boost productivity across the entire value chain.

Richard Pulliam, SVP and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG said:

"Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance and ESG is dedicated to driving innovation and providing game-changing technologies that empower CFOs and CSOs to seamlessly collect and integrate operational and ESG data from various enterprise applications, ensuring a comprehensive approach from data source to disclosure. We are extremely proud to announce that Enablon ESG Excellence has been honored by BIG in the prestigious 2024 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing."

Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021294500/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com