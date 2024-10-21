Escher Releases the Future of Posts 2024 Report: Digital Transformation and E-commerce Dominate Industry Trends

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher, a leading global post and courier software and software services provider, today announced the release of its 2024 Future of Posts report. This annual report, now in its eighth edition, provides deep insights into the key trends shaping the postal industry, based on feedback from 179 respondents representing 78 postal operators worldwide.

The Future of Posts 2024 highlights a postal industry at a crossroads, balancing an increasingly urgent need to fundamentally rethink their mail network with the continued e-commerce driven growth and expansion of their parcel networks. While 99% of postal operators have been impacted by declining letter mail volumes, 38% have achieved positive revenue growth, largely thanks to increased parcel handling and network optimization.

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Digital Transformation as a Priority: Postal operators are increasingly focusing on digital transformation, with 53% of respondents prioritizing investments in automation and cross-border e-commerce capabilities. A growing number of Posts also expect AI and machine learning to greatly impact the industry over the coming years.

Retail and Delivery Network Expansion: There is renewed confidence in network expansion strategies, with 91% of respondents saying transforming their post offices is their highest retail priority and 36% pushing forward with delivery network initiatives to meet rising e-commerce demand.

Sustainability on the Horizon: Environmental sustainability remains a growing focus, with 28% of operators setting future carbon neutrality goals and 68% indicating that electric or hybrid fleets are a key green priority.

The Customer Experience Revolution: Improving customer experience remains a top priority, with operators exploring last-mile optimization strategies to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

"Despite ongoing challenges, the postal industry is showing signs of recovery and innovation," said Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher Group. "This year's report demonstrates that operators who embrace digital transformation and invest in their network infrastructure are best positioned to thrive in an increasingly e-commerce-driven market."

