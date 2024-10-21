The Mesh Conference Unites Designers, HR, And Tech Experts To Reshape Team Dynamics

Taking place Oct 23-24, mesh invites audience to explore how we reshape team dynamics and collaboration in the built environment

Toronto is set to host the mesh conference this week, bringing together professionals from architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), human resources, and beyond to discuss how we build and design spaces that have a profound impact on people.

Taking place from October 23-24, 2024, the conference will explore how innovation in space design and team environments helps organizations get the most out of their teams, enhancing collaboration, creativity, and workplace dynamics.

The mesh conference has long been a platform for fostering cross-industry collaboration, but this year's focus on "Building Our Future" highlights the importance of connecting diverse perspectives to shape spaces that drive performance, sustainability, and adaptability.

The event will kick off with a mesh meetup on October 23 at Highline Beta, followed by a full day of programming at The Symes on October 24, featuring leading voices from AEC, HR, digital transformation, and innovation.

"In Canada, it's rare for industries like architecture, design, HR, and technology to come together and share insights across functions in one event," says Chris Hogg, a partner and co-producer of the mesh conference. "This meshing of industries and expertise creates a unique opportunity to bridge gaps and unlock real innovation opportunities."

The conference will feature several prominent speakers, including fireside chats with:

Kamales Lardi , CEO of Lardi & Partner, a globally recognized thought leader in digital business transformation, discussing the intersection of digital technology and workplace design.

Amanda Schneider , Founder and President of ThinkLab and host of the podcast "Design Nerds Anonymous", exploring how evolving workspaces and design innovation are reshaping the future of work.

Ibrahim Greenidge, Co-Founder of BOLT Architecture, speaking on how emerging technologies are reviving the role of the master builder.

Also joining mesh to speak are AI experts, technologists, entrepreneurs and investors from TELUS, EY, Mia, the Human Feedback Foundation, Alate Partners, Brickeye, and The Opening Door, Moore Carlyle Consulting (MCC), Digital Journal Group (DJG) and Procurement Assistance Canada.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore the mesh Innovation Showcase, recognizing leaders in digital transformation from under-represented communities.

The mesh conference is a must-attend event for those looking to drive the future of how we build, design, and utilize spaces to foster innovation, connect with leaders from multiple industries, and exchange ideas across functions.

Event Details:

Date : October 24, 2024

Location : The Symes, Toronto

Tickets: Available at meshconference.com

About the mesh conference: The mesh conference is a cross-industry event that connects innovators, thought leaders, and decision-makers from various sectors to explore opportunities around innovation and digital transformation. With events in Toronto and Calgary, mesh brings together professionals who come to learn, share, and collaborate on the future of technology, talent, and strategy. The conference features interactive sessions, meetups, and digital storytelling that encourage participants to break down silos and cross-pollinate ideas across industries, making mesh a unique platform for meaningful connections and growth. The next mesh event takes place April 29-30, 2025 in Calgary.

