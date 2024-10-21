Renovate Robotics Partners with Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Roofing to Innovate Robotic Roofing Technology

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / CertainTeed, a leading North American manufacturer of sustainable building materials, and Renovate Robotics, the leading startup developing autonomous roofing robots, are partnering to use robotics to innovate roofing installation. Saint-Gobain, the parent company of CertainTeed, has also completed an equity investment in Renovate Robotics through NOVA by Saint-Gobain, its corporate venturing arm.

Renovate's first robot automates asphalt shingle installation on steep slope roofs. Under the partnership, Renovate will work with roofing professionals from within CertainTeed's network of credentialed contractors to complete pilot projects with its robot. These installations are expected to begin in 2024.

"We're always looking for ways to provide additional value to the contractors that install our products," said Carmen Bodden, VP and GM of CertainTeed Roofing. "Contractors are entrepreneurs - they are constantly looking for solutions that help them work smarter and build their business. Automation can improve productivity and efficiency, ensuring the contractor can focus on quality and service."

"As one of the world's largest building materials companies, we are committed to supporting forward-thinking start-ups like Renovate Robotics that have the potential to bring meaningful value to the construction field," said Basma Kharrat, Vice President of NOVA by Saint-Gobain. "With technology that drives productivity and efficiency, Renovate represents innovation in the roofing industry, and we are excited to see their future success."

"We're bringing automation to the roofing industry because we believe it has the power to set new standards for safety, productivity, and installation quality," said Andy Stulc, CEO of Renovate Robotics. "Contractors across the country are already struggling to meet demand, and climate change is causing more damage to roofs every year. Our goal is to help roofing contractors be more efficient while also keeping their crews safe"

Renovate's growth plan also includes solutions that accelerate the deployment of other installation applications, including rooftop solar and low-slope commercial roofing.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. www.certainteed.com

About NOVA by Saint-Gobain

NOVA, the external venture arm of Saint-Gobain, identifies forward-thinking startups around the world whose philosophies align with Saint-Gobain's focus on sustainability. It helps those startups nurture their ideas and grow their companies to scale through partnerships and investment. With a presence in Asia, Europe and North America, NOVA by Saint-Gobain connects the global startup community with the power, resources, and experience of Saint-Gobain to address the needs of today and challenges of tomorrow. Learn more by visiting https://www.nova-saint-gobain.com and www.saint-gobain.com.

About Renovate Robotics

Renovate Robotics is the pioneer in roofing automation. With the aim of becoming the biggest roofing technology company in the world, the startup will deploy robots at scale across residential and commercial roofing, and bring affordable solar to every home in America. The startup is backed by top venture capital investors including AlleyCorp, SOSV, New System Ventures, Grit Ventures, and Uphonest Capital. Learn more by visiting www.renovaterobotics.com.

