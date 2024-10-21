Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Signs Software License Agreement with Ireth

The agreement allows Ireth to utilize Omniwire's software outside of the U.S., expanding Omniwire's reach as a core banking provider into Europe.??

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Omniwire, a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services, is proud to announce it has reached a software license agreement with Ireth, a leading manufacturer and supplier of?strong customer authentication?solutions and fintech applications for use in the European market.??

The agreement allows Ireth to leverage Omniwire's technology in Europe, beginning with Italy, furthering Omniwire's recent momentum in the marketplace.?

"This agreement is a great opportunity for Omniwire to expand into the European market and continue our growth as a company," said Serge Beck, CEO of Omniwire. "Through this strategic relationship, Ireth will now have an advantage in delivering secure, smooth, and cost-efficient customer transactions."?

"Omniwire's software is going to be a great benefit for Ireth, allowing easy and secure digital banking applications for our customers," said Paolo Bernardini, CEO of Ireth.?"With Omniwire's sophisticated technology, we can significantly enhance our competitive standing in the fintech industry."?

Omniwire is a Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider with its proprietary and inventive core banking and processing for embedded finance solutions, which gives their clients exceptional integration and accelerated go-to-market strategies. ?

"As a fintech company, we are reshaping the digital banking and payments landscape," said Beck. "This agreement with Ireth allows us to further our mission of providing innovative banking solutions on a global scale."?

For more information on what Omniwire has to offer, please visit https://www.omniwire.com/.?

About Omniwire

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services.?Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.?

Contact Information

Jill Davies
COO
pr@omniwire.com

SOURCE: Omniwire

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
