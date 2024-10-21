SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Updated SCS-110 Certification Standard for Zero Waste

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services now offering certification under Version 4.0 of the Standard

SCS Standards, an ANSI-accredited standard development organization, is pleased to announce the publication of the latest version of SCS-110, Certification Standard for Zero Waste. The Standard was first introduced in 2022 as a series of three zero waste standards for facilities, events and projects that are now consolidated into one.

SCS-110 applies to facilities, projects or events and provides a basis for certifying the diversion of municipal solid waste from landfill and incineration (without energy recovery).

Changes reflected in the latest update, Version 4.0, include:

Scope of certification has been expanded to include facilities, events, and projects

Timeline for reducing the allowance of waste-to-energy as a diversion method has been added: by 2040 the allowed amount of waste material that can be sent to a waste to energy facility is 10%

New approach for auditing facility portfolios: for operators that have multiple facilities of the same type in scope, site audits will be required for a percentage of these facilities only

Operators can now claim prevented waste as a diversion method for up to five years from the implementation of a redesign process which resulted in the prevention of waste

"This revision builds on the lessons learned and feedback from stakeholders over the last couple of years," said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards. "By consolidating our three Zero Waste Standards into one, we strive to create a practical waste diversion certification that is applicable across multiple industries and points of waste generation."

The SCS-110 Standard underpins SCS Global Services' Zero Waste certification program. Waste is an important ESG metric and certification provides a way to benchmark performance over time, adding transparency to ESG and Sustainability reporting.

"The updated Zero Waste Standard will help streamline the overall certification process," notes Inna Kitaychik, Director, Zero Waste Program at SCS Global Services. "We certify facilities across multiple industries, including food packing, doll making, and eye lens creation. Our certified facilities have a strong foundation for their waste diversion programs and the certification allows them to share their journey towards Zero Waste over time."

For companies interested in learning more about Zero Waste Certification, SCS has created a series of waste diversion video stories featuring certified facilities which can be accessed below.

AC Foods: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/resources/zero-waste-diversion-stories-ac-foods-suntreat

Gefyra Litourgia: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/resources/zero-waste-diversion-stories-gefyra-litourgia

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website:https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-zero-waste

For Zero Waste Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website:https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/zero-waste-certification

About SCS Global Services and SCS Standards

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

Media Contact:

Tom Ehart

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

Email: tehart@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on accesswire.com