Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Ban Ki-moon Attends Chery RIDE GREEN LIFE in the Tiggo 9 PHEV, Promoting Green Travel

21.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
Ban Ki-moon Attends Chery RIDE GREEN LIFE in the Tiggo 9 PHEV, Promoting Green Travel

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20th, Mr. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairman of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation, visited Wuhu, China, to participate in Chery's large-scale RIDE GREEN LIFE, which drew thousands of participants. During the event, Mr. Ban arrived at the venue in a Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV, praising its innovative practices in the field of new energy vehicles. He highlighted that the green cycling event is significant for promoting the concept of sustainable development and enhancing public awareness of environmental protection. Furthermore, he called for global cooperation to advance the green transition and achieve a low-carbon future.

Mr. Ban Ki-moon takes a group photo with Chery senior executives.

About Chery
Founded in 1997, Chery Group operates in over 100 countries and regions worldwide and has remained the top Chinese passenger car exporter for 21 consecutive years. In the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, Chery Group ranked 385th. Chery was also one of three Chinese automakers to be listed in the "2024 China ESG Impact List" published by Fortune.

Chery's export product lineup includes the TIGGO, Arrizo, and eQ series, covering mainstream powertrains such as ICE, BEV, and PHEV. With a brand core focused on "Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship," Chery remains committed to a green and low-carbon strategic direction, accelerating its presence in new fields such as new energy, intelligent connectivity, shared mobility, platforms, and ecosystems.

Chery is actively engaged in public welfare, participating in various global initiatives such as environmental protection, targeted poverty alleviation, and educational donations. For instance, Chery donated $6 million to support UNICEF's "Global Education Thematic Programme," demonstrating its commitment to fulfilling the social responsibilities of a Chinese brand in the international community.

Chery has been honored five times as one of the "Top 20 Best Overseas Image Enterprises" by SASAC and CICG. In the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report, Chery was ranked first in the automotive category. Chery once again secured the top spot for the highest-ranked domestic brand in J.D. Power's 2024 China Initial Quality Study (IQS), marking the brand's third major achievement in 2024, following its first-place rankings in the China Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) and the China Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) studies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535869/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ban-ki-moon-attends-chery-ride-green-life-in-the-tiggo-9-phev-promoting-green-travel-302281831.html

