Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 16:03 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ContractCrab's AI Contract Review Feature Set to Replace Lawyers

ContractCrab - a leading provider in the legal tech industry - has announced the release of its newest tool: AI Contract Review. By introducing this feature, ContractCrab aims to better assist business owners and legal professionals by providing automated and accurate contract analysis, significantly reducing the risks and costs traditionally associated with legal reviews.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / ContractCrab aims to solve a common issue among businesses - human error. Even experienced lawyers are not immune from making mistakes. The launch also highlights the high costs of legal services that often leave business owners feeling disconnected from the legal process and uncertain of the value they're receiving. ContractCrab's AI Contract Review addresses these problems by offering a transparent, reliable, and affordable solution that empowers businesses to take control of their legal documents.

AI Contract Review

AI Contract Review
AI Contract Review Tool by ContractCrab

ContractCrab has built a sturdy reputation for helping businesses to streamline legal processes, becoming known as a market-leading contract summarization tool. Now, this new AI Contract Review function builds on that foundation, bringing advanced AI-driven insights to contract review in ways that traditional methods cannot.

The AI Contract Review feature includes several powerful capabilities, including universal compatibility, allowing seamless processing of any type of contract. Clause warnings, another key feature, will flag certain clauses that could expose businesses to unnecessary risks or liabilities. The feature also has the power to suggest contractual improvements, giving users the option to accept or decline changes based on their requirements.

By integrating AI Contract Review into their workflows, users can achieve a more reliable contract signing experience, significant time and cost reductions in routine legal tasks, and overall improved legal efficiency. Nullifying the human errors that can slow down and complicate the legal process can deliver the confidence needed to take immediate action and make difficult decisions.

Discussing the new feature launch, Paul Sokolov, CEO of ContractCrab, commented, "We've always believed that legal technologies should empower businesses, not burden them. Our AI Contract Review tool offers an innovative solution that makes the legal process more accessible and affordable, without compromising on quality."

The AI Contract Review tool will be available via a monthly subscription, priced at $30 per month. Businesses that sign up for the waitlist before the official launch will receive one month of free access to the tool.

For more information and to join the waitlist, visit the ContractCrab website.

Contact Information

Nick Trenkler
Marketing Manager
marketing@contractcrab.com

SOURCE: ContractCrab

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.