21.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Global Silicon Wafer Shipments to Remain Soft in 2024 Before Strong Expected Rebound in 2025, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of silicon wafers are projected to decline 2% in 2024 to 12,174 million square inches (MSI) with a strong rebound of 10% delayed until 2025 to reach 13,328 MSI as wafer demand continues to recover from the downcycle, SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Strong silicon wafer shipment growth is expected to continue through 2027 to meet increasing demand related to AI and advanced processing, driving improved fab utilization rate for global semiconductor production capacity. Moreover, new applications in advanced packaging and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production, which require additional wafers, are contributing to the rising need for silicon wafers. Such applications include temporary or permanent carrier wafers, interposers, device separation into chiplets, and memory/logic array separation.

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks, produced in diameters of up to 300 mm, serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

All data cited in this release include polished silicon wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by wafer manufacturers to end users. The data does not include non-polished or reclaimed wafers.

The SEMI annual silicon shipment forecast is developed based on input from the members of the Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG). The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon and semiconductor industries.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics, SEMI Market Data or contact mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contact
Samer Bahou/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-silicon-wafer-shipments-to-remain-soft-in-2024-before-strong-expected-rebound-in-2025-semi-reports-302281645.html

