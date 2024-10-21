Globant Announces Global Winners of the 5th Women that Build Awards

This edition's global winners included Kavitha Krishnan, the Tech Executive Winner from India; Margo Jordan, the Tech Entrepreneur Winner from the United States; and Inés Huertas, the Tech Leader Winner from Spain.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the global winners of Women that Build Awards 5th Edition.

"This fifth edition of the Women that Build Awards represents not only a remarkable and ongoing journey that began in 2020 but also builds upon the rich experiences of the previous four editions, continuously seeking improved and well-situated processes," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "At Globant, we are dedicated to supporting talented women in leadership and cutting-edge technologies, as well as visionary entrepreneurs driven by purpose. We are proud to showcase narratives that reflect the joy and significance of their contributions, all while striving to foster a fair and inclusive sector for everyone."

Since its launch, the Award has received over 350,000 votes, with participation from more than 6,500 candidates. It has garnered support from over 170 organizations and involved more than 270 international judges. After final deliberations, three global winners have been selected:

Kavitha Krishnan - Tech Executive Global Winner

Kavitha is a distinguished leader and the Vice President and Head of the Innovation Center Network at SAP Labs India. With over 25 years of experience in the software industry, she has been a trailblazer in the tech landscape, known for her visionary leadership and groundbreaking achievements.

Kavitha's passion lies in addressing market challenges through innovative technology solutions, which has led to the successful launch of forward-thinking projects such as the Metaverse and Gen AI. The global judges recognized her experience and innovative leadership in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, as well as her commitment to building high-performance teams and inspiring other women.

Margo Jordan - Tech Entrepreneur Global Winner

As the Founder and CEO of Enrichly, Margo Jordan has dedicated her career to revolutionizing educational technology with a strong emphasis on mental health and self-esteem development for youth. Her entrepreneurial journey began following a decade of service in the military, where she honed essential leadership skills and cultivated a commitment to social impact.

Her innovative approach includes pioneering a gamified platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enhance self-esteem among K-12 students. This initiative has shown significant improvements in academic performance, a reduction in youth violence, and better mental health outcomes. It was recognized by global judges as a dedicated entrepreneur committed to creating a better generation for the future.

Inés Huertas - Tech Leader Global Winner

Inés is a prominent expert in Big Data and Machine Learning, currently serving as the Global Head of Data & Artificial Intelligence at Kairós. Since 2016, she has been the coordinator of Rladies Madrid, a community dedicated to empowering women programmers, and has been a part of the NASA Open Data Datanauts program since 2017.

Inés began her career as a systems engineer before delving into the lesser-known realm of data. In 2015, she founded her own startup specializing in Big Data services. In recent years, Inés has taken on roles as Chief Data Officer in various startups. She was recognized by the judges for the significant impact she is making in the realm of Big Data and for her leadership in driving positive change within her company and around the world.

All global winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, which included both Globant leaders and partners. The panel featured notable individuals such as Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy; Andrea Pastrana, Audit Partner & Leader of DEI at KPMG and Co-Chair of Women Corporate Directors; Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets at NYSE; Madeline H. Serpico, Global Chief Client Experience Officer for Enterprise Clients at AON; Marcia Weiser, Head of Partner Sales for LatAm at AWS; Martín Migoya, Co-founder & CEO of Globant; and Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant.

For more information about the global winners and the Awards, visit www.womenawards.globant.com

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

