CCTV.com: International Symposium on Sustainable Development held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV.com:

On October 19, the International Symposium on Sustainable Development, hosted by the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences (CSES), Peking University, Tsinghua University, and the Beijing International Exchange Association Sustainable Development Committee, was held in Beijing. The symposium aims to create a global high-level exchange platform to discuss themes of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, peaceful cohabitation among people, and coexistence between individuals and their innermost beings. It seeks to explore global sustainable development strategies and pathways, promote ecological civilization ideas, and foster global consensus and action on ecological issues. Over 30 international guests and more than 300 domestic experts and scholars attended the event.

Liu Zhenmin, China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Jan Eliasson, former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), and Erik Solheim, President of the Green Belt and Road Institute, delivered video addresses. Anders Wijkman, Honorary President of the Club of Rome, Member of the International Resource Panel (IRP), and former Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, spoke at the event. The opening ceremony was moderated by Xia Zuyi, Vice President and Secretary-General of the CSES.

During keynote speeches and high-level dialogue sessions, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on two major topics: "Ecological Civilization--Towards a Future of Harmonious Coexistence Between Humans and Nature" and "Synergistic Coexistence--Towards a New Era of Human Civilization."

The attending experts agreed that the symposium provided an opportunity for dialogue and offered a platform for exploring pathways to sustainable development. And they also look forward to participating in this event again next year, working together to promote global consensus and collaborative action on ecological civilization, and to unite diverse forces in building a clean and beautiful world.

There were also five thematic panel sessions held during the event" covering hot topics such as climate change, eco-communities, marine development, theories of sustainable development, and artificial intelligence, further promoting widespread discussions on global sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535374/Guests_attend_opening_ceremony_International_Symposium_Sustainable_Development.jpg

