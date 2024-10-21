Voices' Halloween Campaign Gives Brands a Chance to Win a Complimentary Voice Over

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, is today launching Voices' Spookiest Voices, a contest giving brands and marketers the chance to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300 towards an upcoming project. To enter, participants simply vote in the Halloween contest to choose the voice over for Voices' Halloween-themed sizzle reel.





Voices' Spookiest Voices Contest Logo





Highlighting how much audio and voice over can impact a piece of content, the contest takes an existing Voices advertisement and tweaks the script-but primarily focuses on the voice over-to recreate the ad with a Halloween-themed twist. The contest, taking place primarily on Instagram, showcases five spooky sounding auditions. On Instagram, anyone can vote for each audition by engaging with the post -each like, comment, or share on an audition post counts as a vote.

Brands needing voice over are also able to vote and enter a draw for a chance to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300 towards their next project. The process of obtaining a voice over on Voices-including posting a job to receive auditions and receiving a final, high-quality audio file-is a paid service on Voices, which the winner of the draw will receive a credit for, worth up to $300.

"Campaigns like this are such fun and playful way to show just how much the tone and message of a piece of content can be altered by audio," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "With the busy holiday season coming up fast, Halloween seemed like the perfect time to show off how fun voice over can be. But it also gives brands and marketers planning for holiday campaigns a chance to consider how audio can elevate and enhance their ads and content this year."

Voting for the contest is open from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024, and will take place on the Voices Instagram account. Brands entering the contest for a chance to win a complimentary voice over will be able to vote and enter the contest through the contest landing page.

To learn more about the campaign or enter the contest, visit https://www.voices.com/landing/spookiest-voice.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

