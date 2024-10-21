Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Voices' Halloween Campaign Gives Brands a Chance to Win a Complimentary Voice Over

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, is today launching Voices' Spookiest Voices, a contest giving brands and marketers the chance to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300 towards an upcoming project. To enter, participants simply vote in the Halloween contest to choose the voice over for Voices' Halloween-themed sizzle reel.

Voices' Spookiest Voices Contest Logo

Voices' Spookiest Voices Contest Logo



Highlighting how much audio and voice over can impact a piece of content, the contest takes an existing Voices advertisement and tweaks the script-but primarily focuses on the voice over-to recreate the ad with a Halloween-themed twist. The contest, taking place primarily on Instagram, showcases five spooky sounding auditions. On Instagram, anyone can vote for each audition by engaging with the post -each like, comment, or share on an audition post counts as a vote.

Brands needing voice over are also able to vote and enter a draw for a chance to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300 towards their next project. The process of obtaining a voice over on Voices-including posting a job to receive auditions and receiving a final, high-quality audio file-is a paid service on Voices, which the winner of the draw will receive a credit for, worth up to $300.

"Campaigns like this are such fun and playful way to show just how much the tone and message of a piece of content can be altered by audio," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "With the busy holiday season coming up fast, Halloween seemed like the perfect time to show off how fun voice over can be. But it also gives brands and marketers planning for holiday campaigns a chance to consider how audio can elevate and enhance their ads and content this year."

Voting for the contest is open from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024, and will take place on the Voices Instagram account. Brands entering the contest for a chance to win a complimentary voice over will be able to vote and enter the contest through the contest landing page.

To learn more about the campaign or enter the contest, visit https://www.voices.com/landing/spookiest-voice.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

Contact Information

Patrice Aldave
PR Specialist
patrice.aldave@voices.com
519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.