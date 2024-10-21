Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 16:30 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lucy Taylor-Smith

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003K5E043LHLO706

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares on behalf of dependents.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2024-10-21

£1.436272

20,730

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,730

£1.436272

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-21

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
