Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its sixteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2024.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"The third quarter of 2024 delivered further improvement in yields on interest-earning assets resulting in further increases in the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024 to 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.16% for the month of September 2024. The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and throughout 2025 as the result of improved loan yields and improved funding costs resulting from the repricing of certificates of deposit that have already repriced or will reprice during 2025. We also believe we are well positioned for future changes in interest rates, whether these adjustments are up or down. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 12 bp to 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024 from 5.77% in the second quarter of 2024 and rising 45 bp from the same quarter a year ago. Equally as important, our cost of funds remained steady at 3.70% in the second and third quarter of 2024 and declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024. We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x. Liquidity remained strong as of September 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $100 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. We remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which totaled 1.45% of average assets on an adjusted basis during the third quarter of 2024, which we believe is among the best in our peer group. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.50% from 7.06% at June 30, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio remaining steady at 9.29% at September 30, 2024 compared to 9.31% at June 30, 2024. We continue to see excellent growth from our newest branches in Brentwood, West Knoxville and Johnson City and believe that these markets will continue to drive profitable growth for the Company.
While some of our markets were devastated by the recent storm and floods, we are thankful that our branches and employees sustained minimal damage. Additionally, we have an immaterial amount of loans in Unicoi County where most of the storm damage occurred and do not expect significant loan losses."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,992
2,203
$
2,473
2,405
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
0.35
$
0.40
0.39
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.67 %
0.49 %
0.58 %
0.56 %
Return on average equity
9.17 %
6.75 %
8.19 %
7.97 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.46 %
1.45 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.08 %
2.08 %
2.08 %
2.08 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
2,450
$
2,684
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.55 %
0.00 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
6,830
5,273
$
7,290
7,663
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.09
0.84
$
1.17
1.23
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.51 %
0.40 %
0.58 %
0.61 %
Return on average equity
7.22 %
5.58 %
8.08 %
8.49 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.37 %
1.36 %
1.42 %
1.43 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.88 %
1.88 %
2.24 %
2.24 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
6,315
$
8,536
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.47 %
0.68 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income (loss)
$
2,992
2,324
$
1,515
$
(376)
$
2,473
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.48
0.37
$
0.24
$
(0.06)
$
0.40
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.67 %
0.53 %
0.34 %
-0.09 %
0.58 %
Return on average equity
9.17 %
7.46 %
4.92 %
-1.25 %
8.19 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.46 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.08 %
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
2024
2023
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,203
1,966
$
1,104
$
1,244
$
2,405
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.35
0.31
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.39
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.49 %
0.44 %
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.56 %
Return on average equity
6.75 %
6.31 %
3.59 %
4.13 %
7.97 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.45 %
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.08 %
2.00 %
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
2,450
2,448
$
1,418
$
1,182
$
2,684
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.55 %
0.55 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,381
$
1,381
$
1,607
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,381
$
1,381
$
1,607
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.11 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(258)
$
(243)
$
459
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
805.21 %
889.86 %
811.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.76 %
0.83 %
0.90 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.050
$
0.050
$
0.640
Shares outstanding
6,371,324
6,373,998
6,352,725
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
20.83
$
19.83
$
19.33
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.02)
(2.57)
(2.56)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
22.85
$
22.39
$
21.89
Closing market price per common share
$
20.98
$
16.87
$
18.50
Closing price to book value ratio
100.70 %
85.08 %
95.71 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.50 %
7.06 %
7.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.29 %
9.31 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from $8.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $8.3 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $50.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.622 billion to $1.673 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $25.4 million, or 7.8%, from $324.3 million to $298.9 million, due primarily to a $16.6 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.4 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 32 bp from 4.09% to 4.41%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 35 bp from 5.35% to 5.70%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 3 bp to 1.29% from 1.26% and a consistent level of net interest margin of 2.08% in both periods.
Net interest income decreased $2.8 million, or 11.0%, from $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $22.5 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $78.2 million, or 4.9%, from $1.594 billion to $1.672 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.7 million, or 14.4%, from $330.5 million to $282.8 million, due primarily to a $31.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $23.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 75 bp from 3.71% to 4.46%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 40 bp from 5.18% to 5.58%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.47% to 1.13% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.24% to 1.88%.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following assets subject to contractual repricing of interest rates as of September 30, 2024:
As of
September 30, 2024
Loans receivable
$
339,865
Investments available for sale
7,400
Interest rate swaps (notional)
225,000
$
572,265
Interest Rate Swaps
The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of September 30, 2024:
Estimated
Fair
Annual
Receive
Pay
Notional
Value
Earnings
Term
Maturity
Rate
Rate
Interest Rate Swap
$
150,000
(3,735)
405
3 Yrs
10/1/2026
4.96 %
4.69 %
Interest Rate Swap
75,000
(326)
938
2 Yrs
9/1/2026
4.96 %
3.71 %
$
225,000
(4,061)
1,343
Recovery Of Credit Losses
Three Months Ended September 30
2024
2023
Recovery of credit losses
$
1,282
411
Nine Months Ended September 30
2024
2023
Recovery of credit losses
$
2,250
385
The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or reductions to our allowance for credit losses in recent periods. Additionally, the Company began recognizing industry benchmarks for expected recoveries during the third quarter of 2024 which had the effect of reducing the allowance for credit losses.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
389
369
20
Bank owned life insurance
56
47
9
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
57
(50)
107
Gain on sale of loans
12
7
5
Loss on sale of fixed assets
-
(269)
269
Wealth management
193
158
35
Swap fees
-
145
(145)
Other
3
-
3
Total noninterest income
$
710
407
303
Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
- The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized a $0.1 million decrease in swap fees from the third quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Nine Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
1,142
1,137
5
Bank owned life insurance
166
139
27
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
69
(9)
78
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
30
(781)
811
Gain on sale of loans
39
21
18
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
30
(200)
230
Wealth management
611
479
132
Swap fees
51
365
(314)
Other
26
37
(11)
Total noninterest income
$
2,164
1,188
976
Noninterest income increased to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.
- The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.
- Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million from the 2023 to the 2024 period as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions.
- The Company recognized a $0.3 million decrease in swap fees from the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
2,904
3,148
(244)
Occupancy
780
568
212
Furniture and equipment
320
166
154
Data processing
955
536
419
FDIC insurance
371
286
85
Office
214
197
17
Advertising
121
127
(6)
Professional fees
441
421
20
Other noninterest expense
406
277
129
Total noninterest expense
$
6,512
5,726
786
Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 13.7%, from $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $6.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.2 million, or 7.8%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 49.9%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
- Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 78.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.
Nine Months Ended September 30
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
8,902
9,807
(905)
Occupancy
2,011
1,740
271
Furniture and equipment
834
543
291
Data processing
2,009
1,597
412
FDIC insurance
1,119
874
245
Office
560
603
(43)
Advertising
323
392
(69)
Professional fees
1,591
1,325
266
Other noninterest expense
982
1,021
(39)
Total noninterest expense
$
18,331
17,902
429
Noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, or 2.4%, from $17.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 to $18.3 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.9 million, or 9.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 117 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.6 million, or 24.6%, due to the opening of the West Knoxville financial center on October 1, 2023 and Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.
- Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 25.8%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million, or 28.0%, due primarily to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to determine assessments.
- Professional fees increased $0.3 million, or 20.0%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended September 30
2024
2023
19.83 %
20.10 %
Nine Months Ended September 30
2024
2023
20.26 %
18.28 %
The Company's tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reflect the impact of tax credits on certain loans which reduce the effective state tax rate to a nominal amount. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is also favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 33.3 million, or 1.9%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.771 billion at September 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $17.0 million, or 24.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased $12.4 million, or 9.5%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
12,403
(1,566)
12,870
(1,853)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
7,237
(618)
8,944
(897)
Agency floating rate
6,998
15
16,919
(41)
Business Development Companies
3,500
(260)
3,420
(345)
Corporate
22,595
(1,867)
23,801
(2,673)
Municipal
27,443
(5,728)
26,465
(6,790)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
37,691
(7,428)
37,805
(9,489)
$
117,867
(17,452)
130,224
(22,088)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of September 30, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
- Loans receivable increased $19.6 million, or 1.4%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at September 30, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 312% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2024, down from 322% as of June 30, 2024 and 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
18,957
18,859
29,716
33,881
39,824
Other construction
48,991
79,309
84,967
89,388
82,288
Farmland
9,462
9,539
9,684
8,614
8,699
Home equity
53,407
53,670
48,059
48,118
45,839
Residential
466,107
459,572
449,894
452,957
446,215
Multi-family
115,069
115,530
115,065
109,859
112,786
Owner-occupied commercial
260,981
244,344
239,010
234,289
229,879
Non-owner occupied commercial
367,918
356,914
335,634
329,204
317,651
Commercial & industrial
122,096
124,712
134,397
137,076
142,685
PPP Program
101
119
137
154
191
Consumer
9,409
9,562
8,779
9,331
9,572
$
1,472,498
1,472,130
1,455,342
1,452,871
1,435,629
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
$
72,289
4.9 %
Retail
71,249
4.8 %
Office
67,868
4.6 %
Marina
31,217
2.1 %
Campground
24,849
1.7 %
Warehouse
22,722
1.5 %
Mini-storage
22,359
1.5 %
Vacation Rentals
18,081
1.2 %
Car Wash
16,829
1.1 %
Entertainment
9,346
0.6 %
Restaurant
4,876
0.3 %
Other
6,233
0.4 %
$
367,918
25.0 %
- Premises and equipment increased $9.3 million, or 17.8%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.
- Total deposits increased $79.7 million, or 5.4%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.552 billion at September 30, 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first nine months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
268,563
285,446
247,262
243,750
270,299
NOW and money market
437,579
415,772
421,139
271,208
250,920
Savings
207,466
227,282
266,168
248,576
258,110
Retail time deposits
382,386
378,944
381,110
392,638
382,708
1,295,994
1,307,444
1,315,679
1,156,172
1,162,037
Wholesale time deposits
255,739
247,329
272,932
315,862
246,716
Total deposits
$
1,551,733
1,554,773
1,588,611
1,472,034
1,408,753
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of September 30, 2024:
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
(in thousands)
Brokered CD
46,673
5.25 %
May, 2025
1 Yr
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
39,721
4.95 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
10,579
4.90 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec, 2026
3 Yr
Brokered CD
44,201
4.75 %
Apr, 2027
3 Yr
Qwickrate
65,459
5.21 %
Through Mar 30, 2027
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
255,739
4.95 %
- FHLB borrowings decreased $55.5 million from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, and consisted of the following at September 30, 2024:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
10,000
1 month
5.23 %
10/08/24
20,000
1 month
4.82 %
10/23/24
15,000
1 Year
4.53 %
08/26/25
$
45,000
4.81 %
- Total equity increased $10.0 million, or 8.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.7 million at September 30, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2023
$
122,787
19.33
Net income
6,830
1.09
Dividends paid
(1,148)
(0.18)
Stock compensation
915
0.14
Share repurchases from stock compensation
(30)
(0.00)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
3,389
0.53
September 30, 2024
$
132,743
20.83
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.50% at September 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.29% at September 30, 2024.
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at September 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at September 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.3 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.76% at September 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due, in part, to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023, an improvement in modeled economic projections, and inclusion of expected recoveries beginning in the third quarter of 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
21,131
20,542
19,015
$
61,518
52,936
Investment securities - taxable
1,100
1,112
1,274
3,534
3,886
Investment securities - tax exempt
29
29
39
88
117
Dividends and other
1,224
1,133
1,059
3,684
3,398
23,484
22,816
21,387
68,824
60,337
Interest expense
Savings
1,550
1,859
1,760
5,488
4,902
Interest bearing transaction accounts
4,178
4,175
2,487
12,001
7,512
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,319
4,302
4,351
13,480
10,825
Other time deposits
3,710
3,569
2,615
10,931
5,617
Total deposits
13,757
13,905
11,213
41,900
28,856
Senior debt
347
405
405
1,157
1,042
Subordinated debt
164
164
163
493
493
FHLB advances
964
549
1,603
2,792
4,696
15,232
15,023
13,384
46,342
35,087
Net interest income
8,252
7,793
8,003
22,482
25,250
Recovery of credit losses
(1,282)
(499)
(411)
(2,250)
(385)
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses
9,534
8,292
8,414
24,732
25,635
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
389
371
369
1,142
1,137
Bank owned life insurance
56
55
47
166
139
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
(8)
-
69
(9)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
57
(7)
(50)
30
(781)
Gain on sale of loans
12
29
7
39
21
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(269)
30
(200)
Wealth management
193
217
158
611
479
Swap fees
-
-
145
51
365
Other
3
15
-
26
37
710
672
407
2,164
1,188
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
2,904
3,005
3,148
8,902
9,807
Occupancy
780
643
568
2,011
1,740
Furniture and equipment
320
269
166
834
543
Data processing
955
608
536
2,009
1,597
FDIC insurance
371
364
286
1,119
874
Office
214
180
197
560
603
Advertising
121
102
127
323
392
Professional fees
441
551
421
1,591
1,325
Other noninterest expense
406
295
277
982
1,021
6,512
6,017
5,726
18,331
17,902
Income before income taxes
3,732
2,947
3,095
8,565
8,921
Income taxes
740
623
622
1,735
1,631
Net income
$
2,992
2,324
2,473
$
6,830
7,290
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.48
0.37
0.40
$
1.09
1.17
Diluted
$
0.48
0.37
0.40
$
1.09
1.17
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,271,047
6,264,564
6,240,403
6,262,499
6,231,237
Diluted
6,279,212
6,270,308
6,243,630
6,271,068
6,240,119
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
13,796
$
19,122
$
21,193
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
72,112
95,238
47,688
Cash and cash equivalents
85,908
114,360
68,881
Investments available for sale
117,867
117,048
130,224
Equity securities
2,727
1,884
1,882
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,762
3,762
Loans receivable
1,472,498
1,472,130
1,452,871
Allowance for credit losses
(11,120)
(12,289)
(13,034)
Net loans receivable
1,461,378
1,459,841
1,439,837
Premises and equipment, net
61,715
58,676
52,397
Accrued interest receivable
5,622
5,707
5,479
Bank owned life insurance
10,134
10,078
9,968
Restricted stock
4,563
4,563
8,145
Deferred tax assets, net
7,200
8,562
9,101
Other assets
10,156
5,940
8,094
Total assets
$
1,771,032
$
1,790,421
$
1,737,770
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
268,563
$
285,446
$
243,750
Interest-bearing
1,027,431
1,021,998
912,422
Wholesale
255,739
247,329
315,862
Total deposits
1,551,733
1,554,773
1,472,034
FHLB borrowings
45,000
70,000
100,000
Senior debt, net
16,000
18,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net
9,957
9,946
9,917
Accrued interest payable
3,482
3,142
2,258
Post-employment liabilities
3,319
3,350
3,414
Other liabilities
8,798
4,817
7,360
Total liabilities
1,638,289
1,664,028
1,614,983
Total shareholders' equity
132,743
126,393
122,787
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,771,032
$
1,790,421
$
1,737,770
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,992
2,473
$
6,830
7,290
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
-
(69)
9
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(57)
50
(30)
781
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
269
(30)
200
Recovery of credit losses
(1,282)
(411)
(2,250)
(385)
Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
-
(100)
Software conversion expense
271
-
271
-
Tax effect of adjustments
279
24
551
(132)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,203
2,405
$
5,273
7,663
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.48
0.40
$
1.09
1.17
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
-
(0.01)
0.00
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.01)
0.01
(0.00)
0.13
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
0.04
(0.00)
0.03
Recovery of credit losses
(0.20)
(0.07)
(0.36)
(0.06)
Recovery of fraud loss
-
-
-
(0.02)
Software conversion expense
0.04
-
0.04
-
Tax effect of adjustments
0.04
0.00
0.09
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.35
0.39
$
0.84
1.23
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.67 %
0.58 %
0.51 %
0.58 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.06 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.06 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
Recovery of credit losses
-0.29 %
-0.10 %
-0.17 %
-0.03 %
Recovery of fraud loss
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
Software conversion expense
0.06 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.06 %
0.01 %
0.04 %
-0.01 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.40 %
0.61 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
9.17 %
8.19 %
7.22 %
8.08 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.07 %
0.01 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.17 %
0.17 %
-0.03 %
0.87 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.89 %
-0.03 %
0.22 %
Recovery of credit losses
-3.93 %
-1.36 %
-2.38 %
-0.43 %
Recovery of fraud loss
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.11 %
Software conversion expense
0.83 %
0.00 %
0.29 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.86 %
0.08 %
0.58 %
-0.15 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
6.75 %
7.97 %
5.58 %
8.49 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.46 %
1.34 %
1.37 %
1.42 %
Software conversion expense
-0.02 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.01 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.45 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.43 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,992
2,473
$
6,830
7,290
Income taxes
740
622
1,735
1,631
Recovery of credit losses
(1,282)
(411)
(2,250)
(385)
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,450
2,684
$
6,315
8,536
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.67 %
0.58 %
$
0.51 %
0.58 %
Income taxes
0.17 %
0.15 %
0.13 %
0.13 %
Recovery of credit losses
-0.29 %
-0.10 %
-0.17 %
-0.03 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.55 %
0.63 %
$
0.47 %
0.68 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
20.83
18.78
Impact of AOCI per share
2.02
3.28
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.85
22.06
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,427,693
21,131
5.89 %
$
1,386,818
19,015
5.44 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
28,814
489
6.75 %
28,935
492
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
115,964
1,100
3.77 %
131,461
1,274
3.84 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,244
37
3.44 %
5,301
49
3.69 %
Interest earning deposits
90,779
1,093
4.79 %
60,571
720
4.72 %
Other investments, at cost
5,429
131
9.60 %
8,982
339
14.97 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,672,923
23,981
5.70 %
1,622,068
21,889
5.35 %
Noninterest earning assets
107,583
88,162
Total assets
$
1,780,506
$
1,710,230
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
137,038
1,370
3.98 %
$
65,837
607
3.66 %
Savings accounts
218,956
1,550
2.82 %
259,887
1,760
2.69 %
Money market accounts
291,614
2,808
3.83 %
186,249
1,880
4.00 %
Retail time deposits
382,547
4,348
4.52 %
371,000
3,994
4.27 %
Wholesale time deposits
252,313
3,681
5.80 %
236,112
2,972
4.99 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,282,468
13,757
4.27 %
1,119,085
11,213
3.98 %
Senior debt
17,000
347
8.12 %
20,000
405
8.03 %
Subordinated debt
9,953
164
6.56 %
9,898
163
6.53 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
64,565
964
5.94 %
148,739
1,603
4.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,373,986
15,232
4.41 %
1,297,722
13,384
4.09 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
264,015
280,651
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,039
11,137
Total liabilities
1,650,040
1,589,510
Total shareholders' equity
130,466
120,720
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,780,506
$
1,710,230
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,749
8,505
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
298,937
$
324,346
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
122 %
125 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.29 %
1.26 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.08 %
2.08 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,423,285
61,518
5.77 %
$
1,340,148
52,936
5.28 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
29,104
1,035
4.75 %
27,425
1,384
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
119,110
3,534
3.96 %
135,649
3,886
3.83 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,222
111
3.52 %
5,380
148
3.68 %
Interest earning deposits
90,268
3,184
4.71 %
74,264
2,650
4.77 %
Other investments, at cost
6,118
499
10.89 %
11,077
749
9.04 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,672,107
69,881
5.58 %
1,593,943
61,753
5.18 %
Noninterest earning assets
105,609
82,531
Total assets
$
1,777,716
$
1,676,474
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
130,577
3,815
3.90 %
$
88,179
2,351
3.56 %
Savings accounts
239,298
5,487
3.06 %
289,039
4,902
2.27 %
Money market accounts
269,662
8,186
4.05 %
193,337
5,160
3.57 %
Retail time deposits
385,760
12,868
4.46 %
303,640
8,984
3.96 %
Wholesale time deposits
264,603
11,544
5.83 %
212,432
7,459
4.69 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,289,900
41,900
4.34 %
1,086,627
28,856
3.55 %
Senior debt
18,667
1,157
8.28 %
17,000
1,042
8.20 %
Subordinated debt
9,941
493
6.62 %
9,885
493
6.67 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
70,803
2,792
5.27 %
149,908
4,696
4.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,389,311
46,342
4.46 %
1,263,420
35,087
3.71 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
250,811
281,830
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,527
10,902
Total liabilities
1,651,649
1,556,152
Total shareholders' equity
126,067
120,322
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,777,716
$
1,676,474
Tax-equivalent net interest income
23,539
26,666
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
282,796
$
330,523
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
120 %
126 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.13 %
1.47 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
1.88 %
2.24 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,324
1,515
(376)
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
8
(77)
666
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
7
20
90
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
(30)
55
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(499)
(469)
1,382
Tax effect of adjustments
126
145
(573)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,966
1,104
1,244
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
0.37
0.24
(0.06)
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
-
(0.01)
0.11
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-
-
0.01
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
-
-
0.01
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(0.08)
(0.07)
0.22
Tax effect of adjustments
0.02
0.02
(0.09)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.31
0.18
0.20
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.53 %
0.34 %
-0.09 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.15 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.01 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
-0.11 %
0.32 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03 %
0.03 %
-0.13 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.44 %
0.25 %
0.29 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
7.46 %
4.92 %
-1.25 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.03 %
-0.25 %
2.21 %
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.02 %
0.06 %
0.30 %
(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
-0.10 %
0.18 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-1.60 %
-1.52 %
4.59 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.41 %
0.47 %
-1.90 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
6.31 %
3.58 %
4.13 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.36 %
1.30 %
1.48 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
2,324
1,515
(376)
Income taxes
623
372
176
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(499)
(469)
1,382
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,448
1,418
1,182
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.53 %
0.34 %
-0.09 %
Income taxes
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.04 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
-0.11 %
0.32 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.55 %
0.31 %
0.27 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.83
19.46
19.33
Impact of AOCI per share
2.57
2.55
2.56
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.39
22.01
21.89
