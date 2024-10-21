Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its sixteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The third quarter of 2024 delivered further improvement in yields on interest-earning assets resulting in further increases in the Company's net interest margin, which improved from 2.00% in the second quarter of 2024 to 2.08% in the third quarter of 2024, and finished the quarter at 2.16% for the month of September 2024. The Company anticipates continued improvement in its net interest margin for the remainder of 2024 and throughout 2025 as the result of improved loan yields and improved funding costs resulting from the repricing of certificates of deposit that have already repriced or will reprice during 2025. We also believe we are well positioned for future changes in interest rates, whether these adjustments are up or down. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 12 bp to 5.89% in the third quarter of 2024 from 5.77% in the second quarter of 2024 and rising 45 bp from the same quarter a year ago. Equally as important, our cost of funds remained steady at 3.70% in the second and third quarter of 2024 and declined 22bp from 3.92% in the first quarter of 2024. We continue to experience excellent asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.08%, no properties in real estate owned, and an allowance to non-performing loans coverage ratio of over 8x. Liquidity remained strong as of September 30, 2024 with available funding sources more than $100 million in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. We remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which totaled 1.45% of average assets on an adjusted basis during the third quarter of 2024, which we believe is among the best in our peer group. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.50% from 7.06% at June 30, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio remaining steady at 9.29% at September 30, 2024 compared to 9.31% at June 30, 2024. We continue to see excellent growth from our newest branches in Brentwood, West Knoxville and Johnson City and believe that these markets will continue to drive profitable growth for the Company.

While some of our markets were devastated by the recent storm and floods, we are thankful that our branches and employees sustained minimal damage. Additionally, we have an immaterial amount of loans in Unicoi County where most of the storm damage occurred and do not expect significant loan losses."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries, and software conversion expenses. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,992

2,203

$ 2,473

2,405 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48

0.35

$ 0.40

0.39 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.67 %

0.49 %



0.58 %

0.56 % Return on average equity

9.17 %

6.75 %



8.19 %

7.97 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 %

1.45 %



1.34 %

1.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.08 %



2.08 %

2.08 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



2,450

$



2,684 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.55 %







0.00 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2024



2023























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 6,830

5,273

$ 7,290

7,663 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.09

0.84

$ 1.17

1.23 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.51 %

0.40 %



0.58 %

0.61 % Return on average equity

7.22 %

5.58 %



8.08 %

8.49 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.37 %

1.36 %



1.42 %

1.43 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

1.88 %

1.88 %



2.24 %

2.24 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,315

$



8,536 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.47 %







0.68 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2024

2023



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,992

2,324 $ 1,515 $ (376) $ 2,473 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.48

0.37 $ 0.24 $ (0.06) $ 0.40 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.67 %

0.53 %

0.34 %

-0.09 %

0.58 % Return on average equity

9.17 %

7.46 %

4.92 %

-1.25 %

8.19 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.46 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %

























2024

2023



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,203

1,966 $ 1,104 $ 1,244 $ 2,405 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35

0.31 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.39 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.49 %

0.44 %

0.25 %

0.29 %

0.56 % Return on average equity

6.75 %

6.31 %

3.59 %

4.13 %

7.97 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.45 %

1.36 %

1.30 %

1.48 %

1.34 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.00 %

1.66 %

1.98 %

2.08 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 2,450

2,448 $ 1,418 $ 1,182 $ 2,684 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.63 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.











As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 1,381

$ 1,381

$ 1,607

Real estate owned $ -

$ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,381

$ 1,381

$ 1,607

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.09 %



0.09 %



0.11 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %



0.08 %



0.09 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (258)

$ (243)

$ 459

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

805.21 %



889.86 %



811.08 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.76 %



0.83 %



0.90 %



















Other Data

















Cash dividends declared $ 0.050

$ 0.050

$ 0.640

Shares outstanding

6,371,324



6,373,998



6,352,725

Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 20.83

$ 19.83

$ 19.33

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.02)



(2.57)



(2.56)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

22.85

$ 22.39

$ 21.89

Closing market price per common share $ 20.98

$ 16.87

$ 18.50

Closing price to book value ratio

100.70 %



85.08 %



95.71 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.50 %



7.06 %



7.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.29 %



9.31 %



9.45 %





















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets

















Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from $8.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to $8.3 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $50.9 million, or 3.1%, from $1.622 billion to $1.673 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $25.4 million, or 7.8%, from $324.3 million to $298.9 million, due primarily to a $16.6 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $19.4 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 32 bp from 4.09% to 4.41%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 35 bp from 5.35% to 5.70%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 3 bp to 1.29% from 1.26% and a consistent level of net interest margin of 2.08% in both periods.

Net interest income decreased $2.8 million, or 11.0%, from $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to $22.5 million for the same period in 2024. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $78.2 million, or 4.9%, from $1.594 billion to $1.672 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $47.7 million, or 14.4%, from $330.5 million to $282.8 million, due primarily to a $31.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $23.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 75 bp from 3.71% to 4.46%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 40 bp from 5.18% to 5.58%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread from 1.47% to 1.13% and a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.24% to 1.88%.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets subject to contractual repricing of interest rates as of September 30, 2024:





As of



September 30, 2024 Loans receivable $ 339,865 Investments available for sale

7,400 Interest rate swaps (notional)

225,000







$ 572,265

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps hedging loans receivable as of September 30, 2024:









Estimated













Fair Annual



Receive Pay



Notional Value Earnings Term Maturity Rate Rate

















Interest Rate Swap $ 150,000 (3,735) 405 3 Yrs 10/1/2026 4.96 % 4.69 % Interest Rate Swap

75,000 (326) 938 2 Yrs 9/1/2026 4.96 % 3.71 %

$ 225,000 (4,061) 1,343









Recovery Of Credit Losses





Three Months Ended September 30



2024 2023 Recovery of credit losses $ 1,282 411











Nine Months Ended September 30



2024 2023 Recovery of credit losses $ 2,250 385

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs which, when combined with favorable economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses or reductions to our allowance for credit losses in recent periods. Additionally, the Company began recognizing industry benchmarks for expected recoveries during the third quarter of 2024 which had the effect of reducing the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 389 369 20 Bank owned life insurance

56 47 9 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

57 (50) 107 Gain on sale of loans

12 7 5 Loss on sale of fixed assets

- (269) 269 Wealth management

193 158 35 Swap fees

- 145 (145) Other

3 - 3









Total noninterest income $ 710 407 303

Noninterest income increased to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.

The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.

The Company recognized a $0.1 million decrease in swap fees from the third quarter of 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.





Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Service charges and fees $ 1,142 1,137 5 Bank owned life insurance

166 139 27 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

69 (9) 78 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

30 (781) 811 Gain on sale of loans

39 21 18 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

30 (200) 230 Wealth management

611 479 132 Swap fees

51 365 (314) Other

26 37 (11)









Total noninterest income $ 2,164 1,188 976

Noninterest income increased to $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.8 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the sale of the majority of the Company's equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023 which were causing the realized and unrealized losses.

The Company incurred a $0.3 million loss on the sale of fixed assets from the sale of its former headquarters building during the third quarter of 2023.

Wealth management fees improved by $0.1 million from the 2023 to the 2024 period as a result of an improvement in equity market conditions.

The Company recognized a $0.3 million decrease in swap fees from the nine months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decline in the Company's lending volume. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,904 3,148 (244) Occupancy

780 568 212 Furniture and equipment

320 166 154 Data processing

955 536 419 FDIC insurance

371 286 85 Office

214 197 17 Advertising

121 127 (6) Professional fees

441 421 20 Other noninterest expense

406 277 129









Total noninterest expense $ 6,512 5,726 786

Noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 13.7%, from $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $6.5 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense decreased $0.2 million, or 7.8%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 115 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 49.9%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.

Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 78.1%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.





Nine Months Ended September 30 (In thousands)

2024 2023 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 8,902 9,807 (905) Occupancy

2,011 1,740 271 Furniture and equipment

834 543 291 Data processing

2,009 1,597 412 FDIC insurance

1,119 874 245 Office

560 603 (43) Advertising

323 392 (69) Professional fees

1,591 1,325 266 Other noninterest expense

982 1,021 (39)









Total noninterest expense $ 18,331 17,902 429

Noninterest expense increased $0.4 million, or 2.4%, from $17.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 to $18.3 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.9 million, or 9.2%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to 2024 performance and a decline in FTE employees from 117 to 108, offset, in part, by merit increases.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.6 million, or 24.6%, due to the opening of the West Knoxville financial center on October 1, 2023 and Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset by the absence of expenses previously recorded for formerly leased facilities.

Data processing increased $0.4 million, or 25.8%, due primarily to a $0.3 million one-time payment to a vendor in connection with the termination of a software relationship.

FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million, or 28.0%, due primarily to an increase in average assets and the quarterly multiplier used to determine assessments.

Professional fees increased $0.3 million, or 20.0%, due to a change in the timing of recognizing certain auditing, regulatory and legal costs.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 19.83 % 20.10 %



Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 20.26 % 18.28 %

The Company's tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 reflect the impact of tax credits on certain loans which reduce the effective state tax rate to a nominal amount. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is also favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 33.3 million, or 1.9%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.771 billion at September 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $17.0 million, or 24.7%, due to a decrease in new loan volumes and an increased focus on core deposit growth.

Available for sale investment security balances decreased $12.4 million, or 9.5%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024 and principal paydowns.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 12,403 (1,566)

12,870 (1,853) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

7,237 (618)

8,944 (897) Agency floating rate

6,998 15

16,919 (41) Business Development Companies

3,500 (260)

3,420 (345) Corporate

22,595 (1,867)

23,801 (2,673) Municipal

27,443 (5,728)

26,465 (6,790) Non-agency MBS / CMO

37,691 (7,428)

37,805 (9,489)















$ 117,867 (17,452)

130,224 (22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 32% as of September 30, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Loans receivable increased $19.6 million, or 1.4%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.472 billion at September 30, 2024. The Company is actively managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 312% of total risk-based capital as of September 30, 2024, down from 322% as of June 30, 2024 and 318% at December 31, 2023. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 18,957

18,859

29,716

33,881

39,824 Other construction

48,991

79,309

84,967

89,388

82,288 Farmland

9,462

9,539

9,684

8,614

8,699 Home equity

53,407

53,670

48,059

48,118

45,839 Residential

466,107

459,572

449,894

452,957

446,215 Multi-family

115,069

115,530

115,065

109,859

112,786 Owner-occupied commercial

260,981

244,344

239,010

234,289

229,879 Non-owner occupied commercial

367,918

356,914

335,634

329,204

317,651 Commercial & industrial

122,096

124,712

134,397

137,076

142,685 PPP Program

101

119

137

154

191 Consumer

9,409

9,562

8,779

9,331

9,572























$ 1,472,498

1,472,130

1,455,342

1,452,871

1,435,629

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2024. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Hotels $ 72,289

4.9 % Retail

71,249

4.8 % Office

67,868

4.6 % Marina

31,217

2.1 % Campground

24,849

1.7 % Warehouse

22,722

1.5 % Mini-storage

22,359

1.5 % Vacation Rentals

18,081

1.2 % Car Wash

16,829

1.1 % Entertainment

9,346

0.6 % Restaurant

4,876

0.3 % Other

6,233

0.4 %

$ 367,918

25.0 %

Premises and equipment increased $9.3 million, or 17.8%, from December 31, 2023 to September 30 30, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center which opened for business on July 1, 2024.

Total deposits increased $79.7 million, or 5.4%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.552 billion at September 30, 2024. An increase in non-interest bearing transaction and NOW and money market accounts during the first nine months of 2024 offset a decline in savings accounts and retail time deposits and was further used to reduce wholesale time deposits and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 268,563

285,446

247,262

243,750

270,299 NOW and money market

437,579

415,772

421,139

271,208

250,920 Savings

207,466

227,282

266,168

248,576

258,110 Retail time deposits

382,386

378,944

381,110

392,638

382,708



1,295,994

1,307,444

1,315,679

1,156,172

1,162,037 Wholesale time deposits

255,739

247,329

272,932

315,862

246,716





















Total deposits $ 1,551,733

1,554,773

1,588,611

1,472,034

1,408,753

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of September 30, 2024:











Original Type

Principal Rate Maturity Term











(in thousands)





















Brokered CD

46,673 5.25 % May, 2025 1 Yr Brokered CD

555 4.75 % Dec, 2025 2 Yr Brokered CD

39,721 4.95 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

10,579 4.90 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

48,551 4.50 % Dec, 2026 3 Yr Brokered CD

44,201 4.75 % Apr, 2027 3 Yr Qwickrate

65,459 5.21 % Through Mar 30, 2027 2.5 Yrs or Less













$ 255,739 4.95 %





FHLB borrowings decreased $55.5 million from December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, and consisted of the following at September 30, 2024:



Amounts Original Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 10,000 1 month 5.23 % 10/08/24

20,000 1 month 4.82 % 10/23/24

15,000 1 Year 4.53 % 08/26/25









$ 45,000

4.81 %



Total equity increased $10.0 million, or 8.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $132.7 million at September 30, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2023 $ 122,787 19.33











Net income

6,830 1.09

Dividends paid

(1,148) (0.18)

Stock compensation

915 0.14

Share repurchases from stock compensation

(30) (0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

3,389 0.53











September 30, 2024 $ 132,743 20.83 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.50% at September 30, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.29% at September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.09% at September 30, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% at September 30, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.3 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.76% at September 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due, in part, to the payoff in full of a $0.7 million loan which was fully-reserved as of December 31, 2023, an improvement in modeled economic projections, and inclusion of expected recoveries beginning in the third quarter of 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 8 to 1 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, June 30, September 30,



September 30, September 30,





2024 2024 2023



2024 2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 21,131 20,542 19,015

$ 61,518 52,936

Investment securities - taxable

1,100 1,112 1,274



3,534 3,886

Investment securities - tax exempt

29 29 39



88 117

Dividends and other

1,224 1,133 1,059



3,684 3,398





23,484 22,816 21,387



68,824 60,337 Interest expense

















Savings

1,550 1,859 1,760



5,488 4,902

Interest bearing transaction accounts

4,178 4,175 2,487



12,001 7,512

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,319 4,302 4,351



13,480 10,825

Other time deposits

3,710 3,569 2,615



10,931 5,617

Total deposits

13,757 13,905 11,213



41,900 28,856

Senior debt

347 405 405



1,157 1,042

Subordinated debt

164 164 163



493 493

FHLB advances

964 549 1,603



2,792 4,696





15,232 15,023 13,384



46,342 35,087



















Net interest income

8,252 7,793 8,003



22,482 25,250



















Recovery of credit losses

(1,282) (499) (411)



(2,250) (385)



















Net interest income after recovery of credit losses

9,534 8,292 8,414



24,732 25,635



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees

389 371 369



1,142 1,137

Bank owned life insurance

56 55 47



166 139

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

- (8) -



69 (9)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

57 (7) (50)



30 (781)

Gain on sale of loans

12 29 7



39 21

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

- - (269)



30 (200)

Wealth management

193 217 158



611 479

Swap fees

- - 145



51 365

Other

3 15 -



26 37





710 672 407



2,164 1,188 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits

2,904 3,005 3,148



8,902 9,807

Occupancy

780 643 568



2,011 1,740

Furniture and equipment

320 269 166



834 543

Data processing

955 608 536



2,009 1,597

FDIC insurance

371 364 286



1,119 874

Office

214 180 197



560 603

Advertising

121 102 127



323 392

Professional fees

441 551 421



1,591 1,325

Other noninterest expense

406 295 277



982 1,021





6,512 6,017 5,726



18,331 17,902



















Income before income taxes

3,732 2,947 3,095



8,565 8,921



















Income taxes

740 623 622



1,735 1,631



















Net income $ 2,992 2,324 2,473

$ 6,830 7,290



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.48 0.37 0.40

$ 1.09 1.17

Diluted $ 0.48 0.37 0.40

$ 1.09 1.17



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

6,271,047 6,264,564 6,240,403



6,262,499 6,231,237

Diluted

6,279,212 6,270,308 6,243,630



6,271,068 6,240,119

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 13,796

$ 19,122

$ 21,193 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

72,112



95,238



47,688

Cash and cash equivalents

85,908



114,360



68,881



















Investments available for sale

117,867



117,048



130,224 Equity securities

2,727



1,884



1,882 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762



3,762



3,762



















Loans receivable

1,472,498



1,472,130



1,452,871 Allowance for credit losses

(11,120)



(12,289)



(13,034)

Net loans receivable

1,461,378



1,459,841



1,439,837



















Premises and equipment, net

61,715



58,676



52,397 Accrued interest receivable

5,622



5,707



5,479 Bank owned life insurance

10,134



10,078



9,968 Restricted stock

4,563



4,563



8,145 Deferred tax assets, net

7,200



8,562



9,101 Other assets

10,156



5,940



8,094



















Total assets $ 1,771,032

$ 1,790,421

$ 1,737,770



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 268,563

$ 285,446

$ 243,750 Interest-bearing

1,027,431



1,021,998



912,422 Wholesale

255,739



247,329



315,862

Total deposits

1,551,733



1,554,773



1,472,034



















FHLB borrowings

45,000



70,000



100,000 Senior debt, net

16,000



18,000



20,000 Subordinated debt, net

9,957



9,946



9,917 Accrued interest payable

3,482



3,142



2,258 Post-employment liabilities

3,319



3,350



3,414 Other liabilities

8,798



4,817



7,360



















Total liabilities

1,638,289



1,664,028



1,614,983



















Total shareholders' equity

132,743



126,393



122,787



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,771,032

$ 1,790,421

$ 1,737,770

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,992 2,473 $ 6,830 7,290 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- -

(69) 9 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(57) 50

(30) 781 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- 269

(30) 200 Recovery of credit losses

(1,282) (411)

(2,250) (385) Recovery of fraud loss

- -

- (100) Software conversion expense

271 -

271 - Tax effect of adjustments

279 24

551 (132) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,203 2,405 $ 5,273 7,663













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.48 0.40 $ 1.09 1.17 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- -

(0.01) 0.00 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01) 0.01

(0.00) 0.13 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- 0.04

(0.00) 0.03 Recovery of credit losses

(0.20) (0.07)

(0.36) (0.06) Recovery of fraud loss

- -

- (0.02) Software conversion expense

0.04 -

0.04 - Tax effect of adjustments

0.04 0.00

0.09 (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.35 0.39 $ 0.84 1.23













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.67 % 0.58 %

0.51 % 0.58 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % 0.00 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.01 % 0.01 %

0.00 % 0.06 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.06 %

0.00 % 0.02 % Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 % -0.10 %

-0.17 % -0.03 % Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.01 % Software conversion expense

0.06 % 0.00 %

0.02 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.06 % 0.01 %

0.04 % -0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.49 % 0.56 %

0.40 % 0.61 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

9.17 % 8.19 %

7.22 % 8.08 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.07 % 0.01 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.17 % 0.17 %

-0.03 % 0.87 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.89 %

-0.03 % 0.22 % Recovery of credit losses

-3.93 % -1.36 %

-2.38 % -0.43 % Recovery of fraud loss

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % -0.11 % Software conversion expense

0.83 % 0.00 %

0.29 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.86 % 0.08 %

0.58 % -0.15 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.75 % 7.97 %

5.58 % 8.49 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2024 2023

2024 2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.46 % 1.34 %

1.37 % 1.42 % Software conversion expense

-0.02 % 0.00 %

-0.02 % 0.01 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.45 % 1.34 %

1.36 % 1.43 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,992 2,473 $ 6,830 7,290 Income taxes

740 622

1,735 1,631 Recovery of credit losses

(1,282) (411)

(2,250) (385) Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,450 2,684 $ 6,315 8,536













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.67 % 0.58 % $ 0.51 % 0.58 % Income taxes

0.17 % 0.15 %

0.13 % 0.13 % Recovery of credit losses

-0.29 % -0.10 %

-0.17 % -0.03 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.55 % 0.63 % $ 0.47 % 0.68 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.83 18.78





Impact of AOCI per share

2.02 3.28





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.85 22.06







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis



























For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,427,693 21,131 5.89 %

$ 1,386,818 19,015 5.44 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

28,814 489 6.75 %



28,935 492 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

115,964 1,100 3.77 %



131,461 1,274 3.84 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,244 37 3.44 %



5,301 49 3.69 %

Interest earning deposits

90,779 1,093 4.79 %



60,571 720 4.72 %

Other investments, at cost

5,429 131 9.60 %



8,982 339 14.97 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,672,923 23,981 5.70 %



1,622,068 21,889 5.35 %

Noninterest earning assets

107,583







88,162





Total assets $ 1,780,506





$ 1,710,230

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 137,038 1,370 3.98 %

$ 65,837 607 3.66 %

Savings accounts

218,956 1,550 2.82 %



259,887 1,760 2.69 %

Money market accounts

291,614 2,808 3.83 %



186,249 1,880 4.00 %

Retail time deposits

382,547 4,348 4.52 %



371,000 3,994 4.27 %

Wholesale time deposits

252,313 3,681 5.80 %



236,112 2,972 4.99 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,282,468 13,757 4.27 %



1,119,085 11,213 3.98 %























Senior debt

17,000 347 8.12 %



20,000 405 8.03 %

Subordinated debt

9,953 164 6.56 %



9,898 163 6.53 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

64,565 964 5.94 %



148,739 1,603 4.28 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,373,986 15,232 4.41 %



1,297,722 13,384 4.09 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

264,015







280,651





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,039







11,137





Total liabilities

1,650,040







1,589,510



























Total shareholders' equity

130,466







120,720





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,780,506





$ 1,710,230



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,749







8,505

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 298,937





$ 324,346



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

122 %







125 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.29 %







1.26 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.08 %







2.08 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis



























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024



2023





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,423,285 61,518 5.77 %

$ 1,340,148 52,936 5.28 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

29,104 1,035 4.75 %



27,425 1,384 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

119,110 3,534 3.96 %



135,649 3,886 3.83 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,222 111 3.52 %



5,380 148 3.68 %

Interest earning deposits

90,268 3,184 4.71 %



74,264 2,650 4.77 %

Other investments, at cost

6,118 499 10.89 %



11,077 749 9.04 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,672,107 69,881 5.58 %



1,593,943 61,753 5.18 %

Noninterest earning assets

105,609







82,531





Total assets $ 1,777,716





$ 1,676,474

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 130,577 3,815 3.90 %

$ 88,179 2,351 3.56 %

Savings accounts

239,298 5,487 3.06 %



289,039 4,902 2.27 %

Money market accounts

269,662 8,186 4.05 %



193,337 5,160 3.57 %

Retail time deposits

385,760 12,868 4.46 %



303,640 8,984 3.96 %

Wholesale time deposits

264,603 11,544 5.83 %



212,432 7,459 4.69 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,289,900 41,900 4.34 %



1,086,627 28,856 3.55 %























Senior debt

18,667 1,157 8.28 %



17,000 1,042 8.20 %

Subordinated debt

9,941 493 6.62 %



9,885 493 6.67 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,803 2,792 5.27 %



149,908 4,696 4.19 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,389,311 46,342 4.46 %



1,263,420 35,087 3.71 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

250,811







281,830





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,527







10,902





Total liabilities

1,651,649







1,556,152



























Total shareholders' equity

126,067







120,322





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,777,716





$ 1,676,474



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



23,539







26,666

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 282,796





$ 330,523



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

120 %







126 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.13 %







1.47 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

1.88 %







2.24 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate







(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,324 1,515 (376) Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

8 (77) 666 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

7 20 90 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- (30) 55 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499) (469) 1,382 Tax effect of adjustments

126 145 (573) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,966 1,104 1,244









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.37 0.24 (0.06) Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

- (0.01) 0.11 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

- - 0.01 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

- - 0.01 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.08) (0.07) 0.22 Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 0.02 (0.09) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.31 0.18 0.20









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.53 % 0.34 % -0.09 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % -0.02 % 0.15 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % -0.11 % 0.32 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 % 0.03 % -0.13 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.44 % 0.25 % 0.29 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.46 % 4.92 % -1.25 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.03 % -0.25 % 2.21 % Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.02 % 0.06 % 0.30 % (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % -0.10 % 0.18 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.60 % -1.52 % 4.59 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.41 % 0.47 % -1.90 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.31 % 3.58 % 4.13 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

































Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.36 % 1.30 % 1.48 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.36 % 1.30 % 1.48 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,324 1,515 (376) Income taxes

623 372 176 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(499) (469) 1,382 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,448 1,418 1,182









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.53 % 0.34 % -0.09 % Income taxes

0.14 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.11 % -0.11 % 0.32 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.55 % 0.31 % 0.27 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.83 19.46 19.33 Impact of AOCI per share

2.57 2.55 2.56 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.39 22.01 21.89

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.