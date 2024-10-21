Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 23% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

Balanced Growth Results in Increasing Profitability
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $4.1 million in third quarter 2024 and $11.7 million year-to-date 2024, up 24% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $2.37 in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to $1.93 in the same period of 2023. Oakworth experienced continued strong growth with 23% increase in total loans, 19% increase in core deposits, 22% growth of wealth assets and 20% increase in total assets year-over-year.
Revenue growth (16% year-over-year) exceeded growth in overall expenses (14% year-over-year) resulting in pre-tax, pre-provision income increasing 21% year-over-year. Return on average equity is 13.4% and return on average assets is 1.0% year-to-date September 30. Oakworth's Central Carolinas office achieved incremental profitability in the quarter, 11 months after opening.
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our expectations of realizing a return on our 2023 investments in the back half of 2024 are coming to fruition. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our Central Carolinas office and our existing franchise, particularly given the dynamic interest rate environment. We look forward to finishing the year strong as we prepare for continued opportunities for growth in 2025."
At September 30, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.3%.
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
9/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2024
9/30/2024 vs. 9/30/2023
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,308
$ 2,200
$ 2,156
$ 2,016
$ 1,896
$ 107
5 %
$ 412
22 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
9/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2024
9/30/2024 vs. 9/30/2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 117,265
$ 71,623
$ 126,215
$ 158,403
$ 116,065
$ 45,642
64 %
$ 1,200
1 %
Federal funds sold
1,950
75
1,650
3,925
2,225
1,875
2500 %
(275)
-12 %
Securities available for sale
156,926
151,379
147,576
143,947
137,907
5,547
4 %
19,019
14 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,411,569
1,357,150
1,280,129
1,244,133
1,146,526
54,419
4 %
265,043
23 %
Allowance for credit losses
(16,494)
(15,895)
(15,048)
(14,652)
(13,575)
(599)
4 %
(2,919)
22 %
Loans, net
1,395,075
1,341,255
1,265,081
1,229,481
1,132,951
53,820
4 %
262,124
23 %
Fixed assets
4,647
4,820
4,998
4,681
4,758
(173)
-4 %
(111)
-2 %
Interest receivable
6,478
6,903
6,279
6,284
5,932
(425)
-6 %
546
9 %
Other assets
54,396
56,200
47,856
48,506
50,209
(1,804)
-3 %
4,187
8 %
Total assets
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 104,482
6 %
$ 286,690
20 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 255,008
$ 274,968
$ 266,083
$ 319,986
$ 278,822
$ (19,960)
-7 %
$ (23,814)
-9 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,268,998
1,124,013
1,166,594
1,105,921
963,044
144,985
13 %
305,954
32 %
Total deposits
1,524,006
1,398,981
1,432,677
1,425,907
1,241,866
125,025
9 %
282,140
23 %
Total Borrowings
64,273
94,250
34,227
34,204
74,180
(29,977)
-32 %
(9,907)
-13 %
Accrued interest payable
643
1,517
703
1,070
455
(874)
-58 %
188
41 %
Other liabilities
22,018
19,474
18,005
23,794
21,840
2,544
13 %
178
1 %
Total liabilities
1,610,940
1,514,222
1,485,612
1,484,975
1,338,341
96,718
6 %
272,599
20 %
Total stockholders' equity
125,797
118,033
114,043
110,252
111,706
7,764
7 %
14,091
13 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 104,482
6 %
$ 286,690
20 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
3Q24 vs. 2Q24
3Q24 vs. 3Q23
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,423
$ 23,505
$ 22,056
$ 20,322
$ 19,204
$ 1,918
8 %
$ 6,219
32 %
Securities available for sale
1,187
1,101
1,030
977
899
86
8 %
288
32 %
Short term investments
837
982
1,134
1,463
1,608
(145)
-15 %
(771)
-48 %
Total interest income
27,447
25,588
24,220
22,762
21,711
1,859
7 %
5,736
26 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,296
11,429
11,189
9,976
9,200
867
8 %
3,096
34 %
Borrowings
1,253
1,044
548
1,219
1,097
209
20 %
156
14 %
Total interest expense
13,549
12,473
11,737
11,195
10,297
1,076
9 %
3,252
32 %
Net interest income
13,898
13,115
12,483
11,567
11,414
783
6 %
2,484
22 %
Provision for credit losses
599
847
396
10,792
431
(248)
-29 %
168
39 %
Net interest income after provision
13,299
12,268
12,087
775
10,983
1,031
8 %
2,316
21 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
3,943
4,051
4,219
3,753
3,836
(108)
-3 %
107
3 %
Non-interest expense
11,638
11,497
11,320
11,013
10,640
141
1 %
998
9 %
Income before income taxes
5,604
4,822
4,986
(6,485)
4,179
782
16 %
1,425
34 %
Provision for income taxes
1,458
1,204
1,056
(1,752)
1,035
254
21 %
423
41 %
Net Income
4,146
3,618
3,930
(4,733)
3,144
528
15 %
1,002
32 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.11
15 %
$ 0.20
30 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.11
15 %
$ 0.20
30 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 70,983
$ 53,261
$ 17,722
33 %
Securities available for sale
3,320
2,533
787
31 %
Short term investments
2,953
3,508
(555)
-16 %
Total interest income
77,256
59,302
17,954
30 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
34,914
22,512
12,402
55 %
Borrowings
2,845
2,807
38
1 %
Total interest expense
37,759
25,319
12,440
49 %
Net interest income
39,497
33,983
5,514
16 %
Provision for credit losses
1,842
1,883
(41)
-2 %
Net interest income after provision
37,655
32,100
5,555
17 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
12,213
10,526
1,687
16 %
Non-interest expense
34,455
30,237
4,218
14 %
Income before income taxes
15,413
12,389
3,024
24 %
Provision for income taxes
3,719
2,981
738
25 %
Net Income
11,694
9,408
2,286
24 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.37
$ 1.93
$ 0.44
23 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.37
$ 1.93
$ 0.44
23 %
