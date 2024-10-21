Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 23% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

Balanced Growth Results in Increasing Profitability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $4.1 million in third quarter 2024 and $11.7 million year-to-date 2024, up 24% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $2.37 in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to $1.93 in the same period of 2023. Oakworth experienced continued strong growth with 23% increase in total loans, 19% increase in core deposits, 22% growth of wealth assets and 20% increase in total assets year-over-year.

Revenue growth (16% year-over-year) exceeded growth in overall expenses (14% year-over-year) resulting in pre-tax, pre-provision income increasing 21% year-over-year. Return on average equity is 13.4% and return on average assets is 1.0% year-to-date September 30. Oakworth's Central Carolinas office achieved incremental profitability in the quarter, 11 months after opening.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our expectations of realizing a return on our 2023 investments in the back half of 2024 are coming to fruition. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our Central Carolinas office and our existing franchise, particularly given the dynamic interest rate environment. We look forward to finishing the year strong as we prepare for continued opportunities for growth in 2025."

At September 30, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.3%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

9/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2024

9/30/2024 vs. 9/30/2023





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,308

$ 2,200

$ 2,156

$ 2,016

$ 1,896

$ 107

5 %

$ 412

22 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

9/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2024

9/30/2024 vs. 9/30/2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 117,265

$ 71,623

$ 126,215

$ 158,403

$ 116,065

$ 45,642

64 %

$ 1,200

1 % Federal funds sold

1,950

75

1,650

3,925

2,225

1,875

2500 %

(275)

-12 % Securities available for sale

156,926

151,379

147,576

143,947

137,907

5,547

4 %

19,019

14 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,411,569

1,357,150

1,280,129

1,244,133

1,146,526

54,419

4 %

265,043

23 % Allowance for credit losses

(16,494)

(15,895)

(15,048)

(14,652)

(13,575)

(599)

4 %

(2,919)

22 % Loans, net

1,395,075

1,341,255

1,265,081

1,229,481

1,132,951

53,820

4 %

262,124

23 % Fixed assets

4,647

4,820

4,998

4,681

4,758

(173)

-4 %

(111)

-2 % Interest receivable

6,478

6,903

6,279

6,284

5,932

(425)

-6 %

546

9 % Other assets

54,396

56,200

47,856

48,506

50,209

(1,804)

-3 %

4,187

8 % Total assets

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 104,482

6 %

$ 286,690

20 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 255,008

$ 274,968

$ 266,083

$ 319,986

$ 278,822

$ (19,960)

-7 %

$ (23,814)

-9 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,268,998

1,124,013

1,166,594

1,105,921

963,044

144,985

13 %

305,954

32 % Total deposits

1,524,006

1,398,981

1,432,677

1,425,907

1,241,866

125,025

9 %

282,140

23 % Total Borrowings

64,273

94,250

34,227

34,204

74,180

(29,977)

-32 %

(9,907)

-13 % Accrued interest payable

643

1,517

703

1,070

455

(874)

-58 %

188

41 % Other liabilities

22,018

19,474

18,005

23,794

21,840

2,544

13 %

178

1 % Total liabilities

1,610,940

1,514,222

1,485,612

1,484,975

1,338,341

96,718

6 %

272,599

20 % Total stockholders' equity

125,797

118,033

114,043

110,252

111,706

7,764

7 %

14,091

13 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 104,482

6 %

$ 286,690

20 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

3Q24 vs. 2Q24

3Q24 vs. 3Q23





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 25,423

$ 23,505

$ 22,056

$ 20,322

$ 19,204

$ 1,918

8 %

$ 6,219

32 % Securities available for sale

1,187

1,101

1,030

977

899

86

8 %

288

32 % Short term investments

837

982

1,134

1,463

1,608

(145)

-15 %

(771)

-48 % Total interest income

27,447

25,588

24,220

22,762

21,711

1,859

7 %

5,736

26 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

12,296

11,429

11,189

9,976

9,200

867

8 %

3,096

34 % Borrowings

1,253

1,044

548

1,219

1,097

209

20 %

156

14 % Total interest expense

13,549

12,473

11,737

11,195

10,297

1,076

9 %

3,252

32 % Net interest income

13,898

13,115

12,483

11,567

11,414

783

6 %

2,484

22 % Provision for credit losses

599

847

396

10,792

431

(248)

-29 %

168

39 % Net interest income after provision 13,299

12,268

12,087

775

10,983

1,031

8 %

2,316

21 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

3,943

4,051

4,219

3,753

3,836

(108)

-3 %

107

3 % Non-interest expense

11,638

11,497

11,320

11,013

10,640

141

1 %

998

9 % Income before income taxes

5,604

4,822

4,986

(6,485)

4,179

782

16 %

1,425

34 % Provision for income taxes

1,458

1,204

1,056

(1,752)

1,035

254

21 %

423

41 % Net Income

4,146

3,618

3,930

(4,733)

3,144

528

15 %

1,002

32 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.11

15 %

$ 0.20

30 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.11

15 %

$ 0.20

30 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







9/30/2024



9/30/2023

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 70,983



$ 53,261

$ 17,722

33 % Securities available for sale

3,320



2,533

787

31 % Short term investments

2,953



3,508

(555)

-16 % Total interest income

77,256



59,302

17,954

30 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

34,914



22,512

12,402

55 % Borrowings

2,845



2,807

38

1 % Total interest expense

37,759



25,319

12,440

49 % Net interest income

39,497



33,983

5,514

16 % Provision for credit losses

1,842



1,883

(41)

-2 % Net interest income after provision 37,655



32,100

5,555

17 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

12,213



10,526

1,687

16 % Non-interest expense

34,455



30,237

4,218

14 % Income before income taxes

15,413



12,389

3,024

24 % Provision for income taxes

3,719



2,981

738

25 % Net Income

11,694



9,408

2,286

24 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.37



$ 1.93

$ 0.44

23 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.37



$ 1.93

$ 0.44

23 %

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.