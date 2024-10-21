Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company SVF Vaccines announces positive data from a phase 1 study of its universal Covid-19 vaccine

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 21, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines, has presented positive clinical safety and immunogenicity data from a clinical phase 1 study of the universal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, SVF-002.



SVF Vaccines develops SVF-002, a DNA vaccine designed to engage a broad neutralizing response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but has also been designed to induce a T-cell response that is capable of eliminating cells in which the virus is present. SVF-002 has now been evaluated in a double-blind, first-in-human clinical study. The results were presented today at the annual meeting of the International Society for Vaccines in Seoul, South Korea, by the principal investigator of the study, Professor Soo Aleman, Senior Physician and Section Manager at the Medical Unit for Infectious Diseases, Karolinska University Hospital.

The results showed that the vaccine candidate was safe and well-tolerated and that the higher dose boosted neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein and provided unique T-cell responses against highly conserved components of the virus, the membrane protein and the nucleoprotein, which may entail better protection even if the virus changes. The study was run by the OpenCorona consortium in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. The study enrolled healthy individuals who had previously received three doses of an mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.

"SVF Vaccine is developing a portfolio of therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines that potentially can both prevent disease and cure infected patients. The positive results in the clinical phase 1 study are an important achievement that validates SVF Vaccines development platform," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 34%.

