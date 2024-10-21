Alight and 3Flash have signed a joint development agreement for a 120 MW solar project in southeastern Finland. Work is expected to begin early next year, with commissioning scheduled for 2027. Sweden"s Alight and Finland"s 3Flash have entered into a joint development agreement to build a 120 MW solar park in Loviisa, a town in southeastern Finland. Construction is expected to begin early next year, with commissioning currently scheduled for 2027. Once completed, it is expected to generate 155 GWh, equivalent to the annual electricity needs of 31,000 households. Alight Finnish Country Manager ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...