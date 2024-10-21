WordLift, the Italian startup leading in SEO and Generative AI for eCommerce with clients like Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Kinsta, announces a strategic agreement with Breadcrumbs Inc, a U.S.-based company specializing in lead scoring with clients such as MailUp and Thinkific. This collaboration aims to strengthen WordLift's position in the rapidly growing AI sector by integrating Breadcrumbs' Italian team and leveraging their international expertise.

Under the agreement, Breadcrumbs' Italian team will join WordLift, with Massimo Chieruzzi stepping in as Chief Product Officer. Breadcrumbs' U.S. leadership, Armando Biondi and Gary Amaral, will contribute to WordLift's expansion in the American market as Executive Revenue Advisor and Fractional Demand Generation Leader, respectively.

Armando Biondi, co-founder CEO of Breadcrumbs and a seasoned entrepreneur, added: "This partnership is a natural fit. By aligning our resources and vision, we are poised to make a substantial impact in the industry."

Andrea Volpini, CEO of WordLift, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to welcome the Breadcrumbs team. Their senior-level experience and international perspective are catalysts that will dramatically accelerate our mission. Together, we're not just infusing SEO with AI technologies we're redefining what's possible in digital growth. Our combined expertise will deliver unprecedented value for all of our clients worldwide."

"Joining forces with WordLift presents a tremendous opportunity to innovate in the AI space," said Massimo Chieruzzi, former CEO of AdEspresso and co-founder of Breadcrumbs. "Our combined expertise will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and drive significant growth."

This strategic partnership significantly strengthens WordLift's team with the addition of senior talent from Breadcrumbs. By expanding its team with seasoned professionals, WordLift is poised to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that directly benefit its customers. The combined expertise unlocks the capability to build superior products, enabling clients to fully leverage opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI Discovery space.

AI Discovery focuses on enhancing discoverability through AI-driven tools, addressing the shift as more searches move from traditional search engines to AI platforms. This collaboration ensures that WordLift's customers remain at the forefront of this transition, benefiting from increased visibility and engagement in emerging channels.

Both companies share a common investor, Primo Ventures, which facilitated the agreement. The General Partners Gianluca Dettori and Niccolò Sanarico played pivotal roles in bringing the two companies together. Dettori commented, "The synergy between WordLift and Breadcrumbs is exactly the kind of innovation we aim to foster. This collaboration promises to set new standards in neuro-symbolic AI solutions for digital marketing."

Valentina Izzo valentina@wordlift.io