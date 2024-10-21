Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
Brandwatch Announces Key Leadership Changes to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the global leader in social media intelligence, today announced several strategic leadership changes to drive continued growth and innovation.

Brandwatch logo

Channing Ferrer has been promoted to Global President of Brandwatch. In this expanded role, Ferrer will lead overall global business strategy and growth initiatives. He brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling successful go-to-market strategies for SaaS companies. Before joining Brandwatch, he held leadership positions at Semrush (SEMR), HubSpot (HUBS), and Acquia (Acq. Vista Equity). "I am honored to take on this new role at Brandwatch," said Ferrer. "With our innovative product offerings and talented team, we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In addition to Ferrer's promotion, Brandwatch has strengthened its leadership team with the following new appointments:

  • Matt Tippets has been appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer. Tippets, who previously held senior roles at Drift, Total Expert, and Salesforce (CRM) brings extensive experience in product innovation and scaling cloud-based software solutions.
  • Henry Spitzer has joined the team as Senior Vice President, Americas Sales. Spitzer brings proven ability in scaling teams and revenues globally, having previously held leadership roles at CarGurus (CARG) and Lusha. His ability to build and lead high-performance sales teams will be invaluable as Brandwatch continues to expand its market reach.
  • Beth Brown has come on board as Senior Vice President, Global Agency and Business Solutions. Beth is a forward-thinking leader in digital media marketing and product development, with proven expertise in driving innovation at industry-leading companies such as EssenceMediacom, Media Futures Group, and R/GA.
  • Jordan Gorosh has been brought in as Enterprise Sales Leader. Gorosh, an experienced leader with a background at companies like Sprinklr (CXM), Google (GOOG), and Yelp (YELP), will leverage his skills in building and leading high-performance go-to-market teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to Brandwatch," said Ferrer. "Their combined expertise and experience will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and innovation."

These leadership appointments further strengthen Cision's expanding team of seasoned executives. Earlier this year, Matt Brown was appointed President of PR Newswire and Elgar Welch became President of CisionOne. Together, their collective expertise will play a pivotal role in driving Cision's continued success.

About Brandwatch
Brandwatch is a Cision Company. Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including?CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

For media inquiries, please contact: Cision Public Relations at CisionPR@cision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534994/Brandwatch_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brandwatch-announces-key-leadership-changes-to-accelerate-growth-and-innovation-302281705.html

