Medbridge Acquires Rehab Boost, Launches Medbridge Motion Capture as Part of Medbridge AI

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Medbridge, a leader in healthcare technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Rehab Boost, a pioneering motion capture and movement-based artificial intelligence (AI) company. The acquisition will relaunch Rehab Boost as Medbridge Motion Capture, a key component of Medbridge AI, providing Medbridge with in-house motion capture and AI capabilities and underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to improving access to the highest quality of care by incorporating leading-edge technology.





Medbridge Acquires Rehab Boost

Medbridge announces their acquisition of healthcare AI and motion capture leader Rehab Boost, now Medbridge Motion Capture.





A Strategic Move to Drive Innovation in Healthcare

As healthcare providers increasingly demand AI-driven movement analysis and scoring woven into motion capture technology to improve patient data collection and enhance patient outcomes, Medbridge identified Rehab Boost as the ideal partner after evaluating more than 30 solutions in the market. The decision to acquire and integrate Rehab Boost follows Medbridge's successful incorporation of motion capture technology into its Pathways platform earlier this year. The acquisition further strengthens Medbridge's position at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation.

"By acquiring Rehab Boost and launching Medbridge Motion Capture as part of Medbridge AI, we're not just expanding our capabilities, we're transforming the entire spectrum of care delivery-from preventative care to rehabilitation," said Sarah Jacob, Chief Product Officer at Medbridge. "Our mission is to equip healthcare providers with the most advanced tools available to deliver smarter, more personalized care that improves clinical efficacy and gives providers a window into what-and how-patients are doing when they're not in the clinic."

Enhancing Access to the Best in Care, Powered by AI

Medbridge's acquisition of Rehab Boost signals a strategic investment in AI-powered solutions, which are central to improving the precision and personalization of care. The launch of Medbridge Motion Capture and Medbridge AI will enable healthcare providers to leverage motion capture technology in new ways, from early-stage prevention to rehabilitation, helping clinicians to better tailor care for each patient.

In addition to the technology, Medbridge has brought on key talent from Rehab Boost to lead this new initiative. Paul Jaure, founder of Rehab Boost, will take on the role of Head of AI at Medbridge, where he will continue driving innovation in AI-powered care. Garth Savidge has joined Medbridge as Director of Commercial Operations, partnering with customers to lead clinical workflow and process design for Pathways. In addition to his leadership at Rehab Boost, Garth is also a practicing PT at Mass General, bringing unique and valuable skills to accelerate the successful adoption of the new Medbridge solutions and expanding Medbridge's wealth of in-house clinical expertise.

"As part of Medbridge, we are eager to significantly scale our existing motion capture and AI technology and extend its impact across a broader range of healthcare applications," said Jaure. "By integrating motion capture and AI, we're enhancing the ability of clinicians to deliver precision care and empowering them with actionable insights that were once out of reach. This is a game-changer for both preventative care and rehabilitation."

This acquisition further solidifies Medbridge's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality, and innovative healthcare solutions for providers and patients alike, setting a new industry standard for care across the full continuum.

For more information on Medbridge Motion Capture and Medbridge AI, visit Medbridge.com.

Contact Information

Erik Milster

SeriesM PR

emilster@seriesmpr.com

(508)740-6125

SOURCE: medbridge.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.