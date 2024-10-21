Onar, Inc.: ONAR Celebrates Key Milestones and Reports Strong Year-to-Date Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT) is pleased to share the year-to-date highlights of its historical success as the close of 2024 rapidly approaches. Despite its new appearance, ONAR has achieved significant milestones over the past three years, including a reverse merger with Reliant Holdings, Inc., a series of strategic acquisitions, and a new partnership with telecommunications leader iQSTEL. This accelerated growth is a testament to ONAR's experienced and tenured team and its ambitious vision for the future.

In July, Reliant Holdings, Inc. executed an agreement to acquire 100% of the parent company of ONAR (formerly Integrum Worldwide) in an all-stock reverse merger transaction. While the finalization of the reverse merger is ongoing, including the two-year audit of ONAR's financials and the required increase in stock to consummate the transaction, many changes are already underway.

ONAR is a growing network of specialized marketing agencies led by marketing industry veteran Claude Zdanow. With nearly two decades of experience in scaling and directing multiple marketing and advertising enterprises, Zdanow's impressive past company client portfolio includes industry giants such as 7-Eleven, ABC, Brown Forman, Disney, The Recording Academy, Peter Thomas Roth, Pernod Ricard, Rolls Royce, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, and Xbox, to name a few.

ONAR was founded in 2021 by two principal investment firms: M2B Funding Corporation, led by Daniel Kordah, and Apollo Management Group, led by Irving Minnaker. The two firms have completed nine figures in transactions over their tenure and started ONAR with an initial $3 million in capital at inception. Both firms also maintain a credit facility open to ONAR for further acquisitions as part of its roll-up strategy. ONAR also consummated a $2 million round of financing led by Jeff Feinberg of Feinberg Investments as part of its reverse merger transaction.

As of today, ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. With its agencies servicing over 45 clients across various industries, ONAR has completed key acquisitions of Hell's Creative, Shell Shock, and VMED in early 2023, to support its clients' needs and vision. ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Most recently, ONAR has been celebrating its new mutually beneficial partnership with iQSTEL. ONAR is excited to showcase the talent of its agile network and its mastery of tech-driven marketing by creating fresh brand assets that tell a compelling story and generate meaningful results for iQSTEL and its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries specializing in telecommunications, fintech, and more.

Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR, reflects on these milestones, stating, "ONAR's historical success to date has laid a solid foundation for continued expansion. Building upon our momentum and leveraging the insights gained from the past few years of achievements, I am excited to continue to drive further growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

ONAR is expected to soon release its private financials, with the caveat that the financials to date are attributed to Reliant Holdings, Inc. and do not reflect ONAR's current business.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB:RELT) is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, soon to be publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Sara Wetmore

Marketing Manager, ONAR

ir@onar.com

213-437-3081

SOURCE: ONAR

View the original press release on accesswire.com