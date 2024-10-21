Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Lifecare ASA on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Lifecare ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from October 22, 2024. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: LIFEo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013355859 Order book ID: 364085 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.