PR Newswire
21.10.2024
Ankura Taps Steven Richards for New Role to Accelerate Innovation, Expand Service Offerings and Advance Technology Driven Legal Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, has announced that Steven Richards, who currently leads Ankura's Global Risk, Forensics & Compliance business group, will assume the newly created position of Global Head of Legal Partnerships and Platforms.

In leading this critical growth initiative for Ankura, Steven will focus on aligning the firm's strategic experts and top-level global services platform with patented, first-in-class technology offerings to benefit law firms and general counsels around the globe. This move underscores the firm's innovative and client-focused culture as it continues to accelerate in the market.

"This is an exciting time for both Ankura and the global legal sector, and I am thrilled to lead this new and important initiative. By harnessing the collective strategic expertise of our consultants and leveraging our advanced technology, we are developing transformative solutions that will revolutionize the delivery of legal services and enable our clients to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape with more confidence, efficiency and agility," Steven said.

Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura, said "The establishment of this role signifies a pivotal moment for Ankura. We have identified a significant opportunity to develop bespoke, safe and secure solutions and cutting-edge platforms using our patented analytics and AI that will empower us to meet our clients' evolving needs as AI and emerging technologies transform the legal landscape. Given his extensive experience in litigation consulting, investigations, and relationships with both internal and external counsel, Steven is the ideal leader for this initiative."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit www.ankura.com.

Contact:
Robin Boesen
robin.boesen@ankura.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankura-taps-steven-richards-for-new-role-to-accelerate-innovation-expand-service-offerings-and-advance-technology-driven-legal-solutions-302281962.html

