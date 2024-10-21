Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Tarotwood, founded by Joanna Garzilli, renowned psychic medium and bestselling author, announces the launch of its groundbreaking digital platform, offering an enchanting blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology just in time for Halloween.

Joanna Garzilli, Founder of Tarotwood

Tarotwood provides affordable, personalized tarot readings and rune castings, delivering users detailed audio recordings and high-quality photos of tarot cards or runes. This innovative approach answers specific questions about career, love, relationships, and more, making spiritual guidance accessible to a wider audience, including business professionals seeking creative solutions to decision-making and problem-solving.

"In a world that feels increasingly pressured, I wanted to create a magical space where people could find guidance and entertainment," says Garzilli. "Tarot and storytelling have always been intertwined, and with Tarotwood, we're bringing that ancient connection to life in a thrilling new way."

Hollywood Clientele and Halloween Appeal

Tarotwood's unique approach has attracted a diverse and high-profile clientele, including prominent politicians, actresses, and Hall of Fame athletes. As Halloween approaches, the platform offers journalists a perfect angle for seasonal stories that blend the fun of tarot reading and rune casting with serious self-reflection.

"Halloween is a time when the veil between worlds thins, making it the perfect moment for deeper self-discovery," Garzilli explains. "Tarotwood offers a way to embrace the spirit of the season while gaining valuable insights into one's life and future."

Bridging Mysticism and Modern Times

Garzilli, a Harper Collins award-winning author of "Big Miracles: The 11 Spiritual Rules for Ultimate Success" (Harper Collins 2017) and "Unleash The Psychic In You: How to Trust Your Intuition for Successful Decision Making," brings her extensive expertise to Tarotwood. The platform serves as a space to share tips on using tarot and runes for self-reflection and personal growth, encouraging a new generation to explore these ancient practices in a modern context.

"As the world changes at an increased pace, especially with the progression of AI and other disruptions, people are seeking unconventional ways to find clarity, peace of mind, and innovate," Garzilli notes. "Tarotwood meets this need by combining timeless wisdom with cutting-edge technology."

Creative Connection for Spiritual Growth

"Every stage of my life has taught me something different, from the structure of corporate America to the mystical world of psychic work to the expressive art of acting," Garzilli reflects. "In the end, they're all connected-because they're all about connection itself. Connecting within, with the unseen, and with others in a heartfelt way." (Garzilli is set to showcase her diverse talents as she takes on a lead role as Bridget Bishop in Dhar Mann's upcoming production "Secrets of the Shadows.")

With the launch of Tarotwood, Garzilli continues to bridge the worlds of spirituality, entertainment, and business, offering unique perspectives on personal growth and decision-making in an increasingly complex world.

For more information about Joanna Garzilli and Tarotwood, visit https://www.joannagarzilli.com and https://www.tarotwood.com.

Tarotwood Rune Casting Layout Client Example

About Tarotwood

Tarotwood is an innovative digital platform that bridges ancient spiritual practices with modern technology. Founded by renowned psychic medium Joanna Garzilli, Tarotwood offers personalized tarot readings and rune castings through a user-friendly app. The platform provides detailed audio recordings and visual representations of readings, making spiritual guidance accessible and engaging for a wide audience. Tarotwood caters to individuals seeking insights into various aspects of life, from personal relationships to career decisions, and has gained popularity among professionals and celebrities alike. By combining Garzilli's expertise in psychic mediumship with cutting-edge digital solutions, Tarotwood aims to democratize access to spiritual guidance and self-reflection tools for the modern age.

