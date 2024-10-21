Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Play Group Selects NAGRAVISION to Secure Recently Acquired PayTV Service



Migration of security solution ensures seamless integration of over 1million set-top box

and CAM devices, as service ownership and management transition to Play Poland.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - October 21, 2024 - NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Play Poland, part of the French iliad Group, who have selected the NAGRA OneCAS solution to secure the former payTV service of UPC Polska, one of the major network operators in Poland acquired from Liberty Global Group in 2022. The NAGRA OneCAS solution, used by content distributors the world over has secured the payTV sector for over 30 years. At Play Poland it will secure over one million active set-top boxes and conditional access modules (CAM) with a mix of card-based and cardless CAS technologies. By matching the solution to the one previously used at UPC Polska, Play Poland is minimizing the risk of interruption or any other impact to service for migrated subscribers. This approach has also meant there is no need to replace costly in-field subscriber set-top boxes and CAMs. "It is crucial for Play to complete such a complex migration with no negative impact to our customers." said Michal Ziólkowski, CTO at Play Poland. "Ensuring continuity of service for over a million active subscribers meant we needed to work with a partner that understood the technology and the scale of the challenge in addition to providing us with the confidence that our ambitious plan could be achieved. NAGRAVISION was the clear choice given their experience in the industry, their solution offering and professional services model." Play Poland integrated NAGRAVISION card-based and cardless CAS technologies to secure its set-top boxes and conditional access modules while providing unprecedented options and value-add capabilities such as state-of-the-art content protection and subscriber management support. With its unique approach, NAGRAVISION sets the industry standard in delivering a highly secure and flexible security solution that ensures it can deliver to the exacting standards demanded of today"s leading video service operators. "As our customers continue to transform and consolidate in challenging market conditions, we"re proud to be supporting Play Poland in their mission to broaden their business operations and integrate new subscribers." said Olivier Met, Senior Vice President, Sales EMEA at NAGRAVISION. "Securing content against the threat of piracy remains a critical task and we"re excited to be working with Play Poland to help them secure their vision." NAGRAVISION broadcast solutions are widely deployed and integrated into more than 500 different chipsets and more than 30 partners globally, giving providers the ultimate level of choice when selecting the chipset and set-top box that best meet their specific needs. To learn more about NAGRAVISION broadcast security solutions, visit our website or get in touch for a conversation with one of our locally based solution experts.



