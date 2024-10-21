ConMet Nanjing Earns Zero-Carbon Factory Certification

NANJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / ConMet, a leading global supplier of advanced technologies for the commercial vehicle industry, has achieved an important milestone in its sustainability journey: the official certification of its Nanjing facility as a Zero-Carbon Factory. This recognition highlights ConMet's commitment to reducing environmental impact and the innovative efforts taking place at its manufacturing sites in China.

The Nanjing facility was awarded a Four-Star Zero-Carbon Factory (Type I) Certificate by the China Energy Conservation Association, which recognizes the facility's successful reduction of its carbon emissions. Type I certification indicates that the facility has addressed both direct emissions (Scope 1) produced on-site and indirect emissions (Scope 2) from purchased energy sources.

ConMet's Nanjing facility underwent a thorough evaluation by TiGroup, a third-party certification body specializing in environmental and sustainability assessments. The evaluation included a detailed review of energy usage, greenhouse gas reduction strategies, carbon offsetting measures, and intelligent energy management systems. ConMet's innovative practices, such as switching to electric forklifts and using renewable energy sources, played a critical role in earning this certification.

"This certification reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable manufacturing," said Chris Marr, Vice President of Global Manufacturing Strategy at ConMet. "We're dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint while continuing to meet the high quality standards our customers rely on. The changes at our Nanjing plant are part of our ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable future for manufacturing and the commercial vehicle industry."

As part of its carbon reduction efforts, ConMet Nanjing converted its entire fleet of forklifts from diesel to electric power. This transition not only eliminates tailpipe emissions but also reduces noise pollution. The electric forklifts are powered by renewable energy sources, including a rooftop solar system that generates around 440,000 kWh annually, covering about half of the facility's energy needs. The remaining energy is sourced from the Inner Mongolia Sunjiaying Wind Power Project and the Zhexi Hydropower Station Project, further reducing the plant's reliance on fossil fuels.

ConMet is committed to sustainability, as demonstrated by the achievements of its Nanjing facility and continuous global initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Future updates will detail carbon reduction initiatives taking place at ConMet iron foundries located in Weifang, China. The company remains dedicated to driving innovation that supports operational efficiency and environmental stewardship as the commercial vehicle industry continues to evolve.

