FreedomPath Announces Acquisition of 75 for All

Strategic Move Reinforces The FreedomPath Commitment to Financial Empowerment

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / FreedomPath, a leader in financial education and empowerment solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of 75 For All, formerly known as DebtCleanse, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to helping individuals and businesses overcome financial hardship. The acquisition marks a significant expansion of FreedomPath's capabilities in providing accessible financial solutions to those seeking freedom from debt and long-term financial security.









Founded on the principles of shielding people from unfair, deceptive and abusive practices by debt collectors, 75 For All has been a trusted resource for tens of thousands of individuals facing financial distress. By offering tailored solutions and tools to navigate complex financial situations, the platform has enabled countless people to regain control over their financial futures. The rebranding from DebtCleanse to 75 For All earlier this year emphasized the company's broader mission of home ownership as a key step to wealth creation in the United States.

FreedomPath's Vision for Growth and Empowerment

With this acquisition, FreedomPath aims to integrate 75 For All's expertise and proprietary technology into its own suite of offerings. This strategic merger will empower more individuals and businesses to access the tools they need to break free from financial hardship while building a foundation for sustainable financial health.

"We are excited to welcome 75 For All to the FreedomPath family," said Kevin Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of FreedomPath."This acquisition allows us to expand our mission of financial empowerment, making debt relief and financial education even more accessible to those who need it most. By combining our strengths, we can provide a holistic approach to financial wellness, from debt relief to long-term financial planning and growth."

"This merger is not just about bringing together two companies; it's about combining strengths, talents, and shared values," said Ryan Ragland, President of FreedomPath. "I'm excited to get to know and work closely with everyone who's joining us from 75 For All. Together, we're poised to make an even bigger impact in the financial services industry, and I believe the collaboration will open new doors of opportunity for both our members and distributors."

What This Means for Customers

The combined resources of FreedomPath and 75 For All will result in an enhanced experience for existing and new customers alike. Users of 75 For All will continue to benefit from its unique debt relief tools while gaining access to the broader range of financial education, budgeting, and investment resources FreedomPath has to offer.

Looking Ahead

The integration process is expected to be seamless, with no disruption in service for current users of 75 For All. In the coming months, FreedomPath plans to unveil new initiatives, including enhanced features and educational content that will provide even more comprehensive support to individuals striving for financial independence.

"I'm energized to be joining forces with FreedomPath and bringing our combined expertise to a broader audience. This merger is a huge opportunity for all our Advocates to enhance their impact and for our customers to benefit from even more comprehensive financial solutions. Together, we're committed to leading the way in financial empowerment and education," said Chet Seely, President of 75 For All, and now Chief Learning and Development Officer for FreedomPath

About FreedomPath

FreedomPath is a financial education and empowerment company dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and long-term success. Through its innovative platform, FreedomPath provides personalized guidance, tools, and resources to assist with personal credit, business credit, business funding, debt optimization, budgeting, savings, financial planning and much more.

About 75 For All

75 For All is a platform that provides individuals with solutions to manage and eliminate debt, while advocating for home ownership. The company's mission is to create a pathway for all to achieve financial freedom and long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.FreedomPath.com

