Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 17:51 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FreedomPath Announces Acquisition of 75 for All

Strategic Move Reinforces The FreedomPath Commitment to Financial Empowerment

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / FreedomPath, a leader in financial education and empowerment solutions, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of 75 For All, formerly known as DebtCleanse, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to helping individuals and businesses overcome financial hardship. The acquisition marks a significant expansion of FreedomPath's capabilities in providing accessible financial solutions to those seeking freedom from debt and long-term financial security.



Founded on the principles of shielding people from unfair, deceptive and abusive practices by debt collectors, 75 For All has been a trusted resource for tens of thousands of individuals facing financial distress. By offering tailored solutions and tools to navigate complex financial situations, the platform has enabled countless people to regain control over their financial futures. The rebranding from DebtCleanse to 75 For All earlier this year emphasized the company's broader mission of home ownership as a key step to wealth creation in the United States.

FreedomPath's Vision for Growth and Empowerment

With this acquisition, FreedomPath aims to integrate 75 For All's expertise and proprietary technology into its own suite of offerings. This strategic merger will empower more individuals and businesses to access the tools they need to break free from financial hardship while building a foundation for sustainable financial health.

"We are excited to welcome 75 For All to the FreedomPath family," said Kevin Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of FreedomPath."This acquisition allows us to expand our mission of financial empowerment, making debt relief and financial education even more accessible to those who need it most. By combining our strengths, we can provide a holistic approach to financial wellness, from debt relief to long-term financial planning and growth."

"This merger is not just about bringing together two companies; it's about combining strengths, talents, and shared values," said Ryan Ragland, President of FreedomPath. "I'm excited to get to know and work closely with everyone who's joining us from 75 For All. Together, we're poised to make an even bigger impact in the financial services industry, and I believe the collaboration will open new doors of opportunity for both our members and distributors."

What This Means for Customers

The combined resources of FreedomPath and 75 For All will result in an enhanced experience for existing and new customers alike. Users of 75 For All will continue to benefit from its unique debt relief tools while gaining access to the broader range of financial education, budgeting, and investment resources FreedomPath has to offer.

Looking Ahead

The integration process is expected to be seamless, with no disruption in service for current users of 75 For All. In the coming months, FreedomPath plans to unveil new initiatives, including enhanced features and educational content that will provide even more comprehensive support to individuals striving for financial independence.

"I'm energized to be joining forces with FreedomPath and bringing our combined expertise to a broader audience. This merger is a huge opportunity for all our Advocates to enhance their impact and for our customers to benefit from even more comprehensive financial solutions. Together, we're committed to leading the way in financial empowerment and education," said Chet Seely, President of 75 For All, and now Chief Learning and Development Officer for FreedomPath

About FreedomPath

FreedomPath is a financial education and empowerment company dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial stability and long-term success. Through its innovative platform, FreedomPath provides personalized guidance, tools, and resources to assist with personal credit, business credit, business funding, debt optimization, budgeting, savings, financial planning and much more.

About 75 For All

75 For All is a platform that provides individuals with solutions to manage and eliminate debt, while advocating for home ownership. The company's mission is to create a pathway for all to achieve financial freedom and long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.FreedomPath.com

Contact Information

Kayla Foley
Media Relations
media@freedompath.com
(800) 960-7864

SOURCE: FreedomPath

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.