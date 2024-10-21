Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Partnership With Manitowoc as Auction Partner and Sales Support

Strategic partnership to expand global access to Manitowoc's premier crane brands through Jeff Martin Auctioneers' innovative sales platforms.

HATTIESBURG, MS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Jeff Martin Auctioneers, INC of Hattiesburg, MS is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Manitowoc Company Incs ("Manitowoc"), one of the world's premier crane manufactures, to manage the sale of used assets. This strategic collaboration aims to support Manitowoc's ongoing sales efforts and provide exceptional opportunities for buyers in the construction and heavy equipment sectors.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers will leverage its proprietary retail and auction platforms to offer a range of equipment from Manitowoc and its associated brands, including Grove, Potain, National Crane, and Shuttlelift. The assets will be featured on Jeff Martin Auctioneers' website and with a variety of sales formats to cater to different buyer needs.

The new partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers is expected to enhance Manitowoc's ability to reach a broader audience and streamline the acquisition of high-quality cranes and equipment for buyers worldwide.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Manitowoc to bring their exceptional inventory to the market. This agreement not only supports Manitowoc's sales initiative but also provides our clients with access to top-tier cranes from a world-renowned manufacturer."

To further engage potential buyers, Jeff Martin Auctioneers will provide detailed information on each piece of equipment, including videos and specifications, to ensure transparency and informed decision-making.

For more information about available assets or to inquire about purchasing, please visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers:

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. is the premier auction company specializing in heavy construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, and transportation equipment. With a continually expanding network of locations across the United States, the company is committed to delivering value-added services with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

Contact Information

Jennifer Martin

Marketing Director

jennifer@jeffmartinauctioneers.com

844.450.6200

SOURCE: Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

