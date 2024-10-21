Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSM9 | ISIN: US5635714059 | Ticker-Symbol: MNGN
Frankfurt
21.10.24
09:01 Uhr
9,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,25018:12
9,2009,25017:55
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Partnership With Manitowoc as Auction Partner and Sales Support

Strategic partnership to expand global access to Manitowoc's premier crane brands through Jeff Martin Auctioneers' innovative sales platforms.

HATTIESBURG, MS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Jeff Martin Auctioneers, INC of Hattiesburg, MS is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Manitowoc Company Incs ("Manitowoc"), one of the world's premier crane manufactures, to manage the sale of used assets. This strategic collaboration aims to support Manitowoc's ongoing sales efforts and provide exceptional opportunities for buyers in the construction and heavy equipment sectors.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Partnership With Manitowoc

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Partnership With Manitowoc
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Partnership With Manitowoc

Jeff Martin Auctioneers will leverage its proprietary retail and auction platforms to offer a range of equipment from Manitowoc and its associated brands, including Grove, Potain, National Crane, and Shuttlelift. The assets will be featured on Jeff Martin Auctioneers' website and with a variety of sales formats to cater to different buyer needs.

The new partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers is expected to enhance Manitowoc's ability to reach a broader audience and streamline the acquisition of high-quality cranes and equipment for buyers worldwide.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Manitowoc to bring their exceptional inventory to the market. This agreement not only supports Manitowoc's sales initiative but also provides our clients with access to top-tier cranes from a world-renowned manufacturer."

To further engage potential buyers, Jeff Martin Auctioneers will provide detailed information on each piece of equipment, including videos and specifications, to ensure transparency and informed decision-making.

For more information about available assets or to inquire about purchasing, please visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers:

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. is the premier auction company specializing in heavy construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, and transportation equipment. With a continually expanding network of locations across the United States, the company is committed to delivering value-added services with honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

Contact Information

Jennifer Martin
Marketing Director
jennifer@jeffmartinauctioneers.com
844.450.6200

SOURCE: Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.