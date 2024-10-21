Lumen Technologies: Lumen and Meta Partner to Drive AI Network Expansion

Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric enables long-term network capacity for Meta's AI

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Meta are partnering to significantly increase Meta's network capacity and help drive its bold AI ambitions. The expanded network will provide dedicated interconnection for Meta's industry-leading infrastructure, strengthening and increasing the company's ability to lead in AI development. This increase in capability is another differentiator that will fuel Meta's vision to advance AI for a more connected world.

"We're enabling one of the biggest expansions of network capacity in our lifetime," said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Lumen's EVP and chief revenue officer. "We've transformed our company to meet this demand. As Meta's customers use more AI services across its platforms, we're helping provide Meta with a seamless, effortless, and flexible network that will meet its growing needs."

With the growing interest in AI, preparing for the future means investing in a reliable network. The Lumen partnership provides Meta with increased flexibility through secure on-demand bandwidth to support its complex computing needs and serve billions of people every day.

"Our AI tools are performing increasingly more complex tasks including enabling conversations in a variety of languages and translating text to images in real time, while helping people interact with the world around them in new, immersive ways. We are excited to work with Lumen to use this advanced network to provide scale and reliability for seamless experiences," said Alex-Handrah Aimé, director of Meta's Network Investments.

The Private Connectivity Fabric provided by Lumen is an offering uniquely positioned to deliver network capacity for an AI-ready world. The initiative includes dedicated access to existing fiber routes and new routes between data centers.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications - quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

