Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
21.10.24
18:27 Uhr
529,00 Euro
-1,60
-0,30 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
528,30528,6018:28
528,30528,6018:28
PR Newswire
21.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumen Technologies: Lumen and Meta Partner to Drive AI Network Expansion

Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric enables long-term network capacity for Meta's AI

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Meta are partnering to significantly increase Meta's network capacity and help drive its bold AI ambitions. The expanded network will provide dedicated interconnection for Meta's industry-leading infrastructure, strengthening and increasing the company's ability to lead in AI development. This increase in capability is another differentiator that will fuel Meta's vision to advance AI for a more connected world.

"We're enabling one of the biggest expansions of network capacity in our lifetime," said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Lumen's EVP and chief revenue officer. "We've transformed our company to meet this demand. As Meta's customers use more AI services across its platforms, we're helping provide Meta with a seamless, effortless, and flexible network that will meet its growing needs."

With the growing interest in AI, preparing for the future means investing in a reliable network. The Lumen partnership provides Meta with increased flexibility through secure on-demand bandwidth to support its complex computing needs and serve billions of people every day.

"Our AI tools are performing increasingly more complex tasks including enabling conversations in a variety of languages and translating text to images in real time, while helping people interact with the world around them in new, immersive ways. We are excited to work with Lumen to use this advanced network to provide scale and reliability for seamless experiences," said Alex-Handrah Aimé, director of Meta's Network Investments.

The Private Connectivity Fabric provided by Lumen is an offering uniquely positioned to deliver network capacity for an AI-ready world. The initiative includes dedicated access to existing fiber routes and new routes between data centers.

About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications - quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.