Montag, 21.10.2024

WKN: 893191 | ISIN: DK0011048619 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P4
Frankfurt
21.10.24
08:20 Uhr
0,236 Euro
+0,008
+3,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
28 Leser



BioPorto A/S Announces Changes to the US Commercial Organization

October 21, 2024
News release

BioPorto A/S Announces Changes to the US Commercial Organization

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, October 21, 2024, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today changes to its commercial organization.

Effective immediately, Jennifer Zonderman, Senior Vice President Global Marketing & US Commercialization, will head up all activities related to commercialization of BioPorto's product portfolio in the US. Jennifer has been with BioPorto since 2019 and has been pivotal in designing and executing marketing and launch preparation activities for BioPorto's NGAL test products in the United States.

In the new organizational structure, Jennifer will report directly to Peter Mørch Eriksen, Group CEO of BioPorto.

By mutual agreement, Jeffrey N. Haas has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto Inc. (US), the fully owned subsidiary of BioPorto. The position as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto Inc. (US) reverts to Peter Mørch Eriksen.

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For inquiries, please contact

Investor Relations

Tim Eriksen, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers - tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit http://www.bioporto.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
