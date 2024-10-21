Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69Y | ISIN: FR001400H2X4 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DD
Frankfurt
21.10.24
15:29 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TONNER DRONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TONNER DRONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,00919:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tonner Drones: Shareholders Approve The New Strategy And Instalment of new Board

Shareholders Approve The New Strategy And Instalment of new Board

Schiltigheim, October 21th 2024 18:00, Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that all resolutions has passed during the General Meeting of shareholders today.

With 26,92% of the share capital present, the quorum was reached. All resolutions were passed with a large majority of the votes.

From today, David Cloetingh and Olaf Graeff have been installed on the new board. Also, the extension of the articles of association was approved by shareholders. This allows TonnerDrones to roll out its new investment strategy.

The documentation from the OEGM will be published on the website of Tonner Drones.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops technologies for the logistics sector and has a promising product for stabilizing drones after recoil. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Tonner Drones
Diede van den Ouden
Communication financière
investors@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.