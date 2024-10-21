Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
21.10.24
17:20 Uhr
30,700 Euro
+0,500
+1,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,90031,90019:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 18:10 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned Belgium: Interim statement of the Board of Directors as at 30 September 2024

  • On 25 September 2024, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium approved the proposed reverse cross-border legal merger at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Hereby, Vastned Retail, the current Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium, will merge with and into Vastned Belgium. The proposed merger will take effect on 1 January 20251.
  • On 25 September 2024, the shareholders of Vastned Belgium approved the distribution of an intermediary dividend (tussentijds dividend) for a gross amount of € 1.00 per share under the condition precedent of the proposed merger not proceeding. The coupon of this intermediary dividend was detached on 27 September 2024 and will be paid on 7 January 2025 to the pre-merger shareholders of Vastned Belgium.
  • EPRA earnings of € 1.92 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2024, compared to € 2.10 per share for the same period of previous financial year.
  • The Board of Directors of Vastned Belgium decided to proceed with the distribution of an interim dividend for a gross amount of € 2.30 per share, payable on 22 November 2024.
  • Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio (0.47%) compared to the previous financial year.
  • € 44.7 million of unused credit facilities available for use.

1 If the conditions precedent are met or expired.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim statement as per 30.09.2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3692906a-ea6f-4fbd-9989-0f437ddefb9d)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.