Kapitus: 4 Business Loan Costs to Consider

When you're in the market for a business loan, it's crucial to look beyond the advertised interest rate. Hidden costs and fees impact the total amount you end up paying.?

Here are four key costs you should consider before signing on the dotted line:

1. Annual Percentage Rate (APR) vs. Interest Rate

When evaluating loan costs, you might come across two terms: APR vs interest rate . While they might seem similar, they represent different things:

Interest Rate

The interest rate refers to the cost of borrowing the principal loan amount. The interest rate might seem like the most straightforward cost associated with a business loan, but it can be more complex as it appears.?Keep in mind that interest rates may be fixed or variable?and some lenders might offer introductory rates that increase over time. Plus, your credit score and business history might affect your offered rate.?

Understanding the type of interest rate and how it's calculated could help you make a more informed decision. Remember, even a small difference in interest rate might translate to thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

APR

The APR of a loan includes the interest rate plus other costs such as origination fees, closing costs, and mortgage insurance.

The APR typically gives you a more comprehensive view of the loan's actual cost. This is why when comparing loan offers, looking at the APR rather than just the interest rate might provide a more accurate comparison.

2. Origination Fees

Origination fees are often overlooked but could add a significant amount to your total loan cost. Lenders typically charge these fees to cover the costs of processing your loan application and funding the loan.

Origination fees often range from 0.5% to 5% of the total loan amount?and some lenders might deduct this fee from your loan proceeds.?In other cases, you might be able to pay this fee upfront.?

3. Prepayment Penalties

Believe it or not, some lenders might penalize you for paying off your loan early. These prepayment penalties ensure the lender receives a certain amount of interest, even if you can pay off the loan ahead of schedule.?Prepayment penalties might be a percentage of your remaining balance?while some lenders might charge a flat?fee.

If you think there's a chance you might be able to pay off your loan early, it's worth checking whether the loan comes with prepayment penalties and factoring this into your decision.

4. Late Payment Fees

While you might not plan on making late payments, unexpected circumstances could arise. Understanding the late payment fees associated with your loan might help you avoid unpleasant surprises.

A few things to keep in mind:

Late fees might be a percentage of your payment or a flat fee

Some lenders might offer a grace period before charging late fees

Consistent late payments could damage your credit score

It's always a good idea to set up automatic?payments?if possible, but knowing the potential costs of late payments could help you make more informed decisions if you find yourself in a tight spot.

Considering these five costs, you may be more likely to find a loan that fits your business needs and financial situation. Remember, the cheapest loan isn't always the one with the lowest interest rate.

Taking the time to understand all associated costs might lead to substantial savings over the life of your loan.



