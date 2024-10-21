BCC Research LLC: Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market to Grow at 28.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

"With 13 Commercially Available Products Globally and More than 200 in Clinical Trials, ADC Market is Set to Grow Exponentially"

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, "The global ADCs market is showing a rapid growth trend, with growth rates of 36.5% and 40.7% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, reaching a value of $10.8 billion in 2023." The market is projected to grow to more than $47.0 billion by the end of 2029."

ADCs are at the forefront of precision medicine, offering high specificity for cancer cells while minimizing toxicity. With 13 commercially available products globally and more than 200 in clinical trials, ADC development has become one of the most attractive classes of biological drugs. Significant investment in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and the increasing number of ADCs in clinical trials are important drivers of the ADC market.

As per a BCC analyst, "The technical and regulatory success (PTRS) probability for ADCs is higher than that of the other oncology categories. The relatively high PTRS of ADCs helps explain both the frequency and magnitude of deals and investor confidence in the ADC space." Collaborations and licensing deals accounted for most of the deals in the space, followed by acquisition. Investors are attracted to companies that pioneer innovative payloads, conjugation technologies, or linkers.

With leading pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, and Merck spearheading the ADC revolution, BCC Research's latest report is your essential guide to understanding this burgeoning market's opportunities and challenges. The report delves into various aspects of the ADC market, offering detailed market segmentation based on payload type, linker technology, antibody used, and therapeutic indications. In addition, it provides a regional analysis, highlighting market trends across key geographical regions along with a detailed competitive landscape.

An extensive analysis of the clinical trials database (clinicaltrails.gov) was conducted to find novel ADC agents, key target indications, and emerging players in the market. The potential market is calculated based on potential ADC candidates expected to enter during the forecast period and their targeted market potentials.

So, Secure your copy today!

Please click here for more details on "The global market for antibody-drug conjugates Report."

The following factors drive the global market for antibody-drug conjugates:

Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Unmet Need in Oncology: ADCs offer a more targeted solution, combining the precision of antibodies with the strength of cytotoxic drugs. This approach leads to better treatment outcomes and fewer side effects, meeting the need for safer, more effective cancer therapies.

De-risked Development: The development of ADCs carries a relatively lower risk because they use monoclonal antibodies, a well-understood component that has been successfully employed in other treatments. This familiarity reduces the likelihood of unexpected side effects, making ADCs a safer bet for pharmaceutical companies and streamlining the development process.

Complexity of ADCs: ADCs are complex. This complexity poses both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, it creates a barrier for new competitors due to the advanced technologies and expertise required. On the other hand, it drives innovation, leading to better ADC designs, manufacturing processes, and, ultimately, more effective treatments.

Investor Confidence in ADC Therapeutic Modality: The success of existing ADCs has bolstered investor confidence in this treatment approach. High-profile acquisitions, partnerships, and financial backing in the ADC sector reflect. Investors see potential in the high demand for improved cancer therapies and expect significant returns on their investments.

Support from Regulatory Agencies: Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA strongly support ADC development. This regulatory support accelerates the approval and availability of new ADCs, helping to get these therapies to patients more quickly.

Request a sample copy of the global market for antibody-drug conjugates report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $10.8 Billion Market size forecast $47.0 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 28.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Payload Type, Linker Type, Antibody Type, Indication Type Regions covered North America, Europe, Other Regions Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Poland,

Denmark, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea,

Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, South America, Middle

East Africa Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Unmet Needs in

Oncology

Oncology De-risked Development

Complexity of ADCs

Investor Confidence in ADC Therapeutic Modality

Support from Regulatory Agencies

Key Interesting Facts about the global market for antibody-drug conjugates:

Out of the 13 ADCs containing DNA targeting agent payloads, 12 contain topoisomerase-I inhibitor payload, and one contains duocarmycin.

More than 94% of the ADCs in development have cleavable linkers.

China is now a key player in ADC technology and strategic partnerships.

MediLink Therapeutics and other Chinese firms have struck major ADC deals from 2022 to 2024.

The global market for antibody-drug conjugates report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

1.What is the projected market size and growth rate of the antibody-drug conjugates market?

•The global antibody drug conjugates market was estimated to be around $10.8 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $47.0 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period.

2.What segments are covered in the market?

•An in-depth analysis of the global antibody drug conjugates market, including historical data and market projection on sales by payload type, linker type, antibody type, indication, and region.

3.By payload type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

•By payload type, microtubule inhibitor is anticipated to be the largest segment by the end of 2029.

4.Which antibody type market is growing fastest among all?

•ADC with fully human antibody is the fastest growing market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBVIE INC.

ADC THERAPEUTICS SA

DAIICHI SANKYO CO. LTD.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

PFIZER INC.

Directly purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antibody-drug-conjugates-market-to-grow-at-28-4-cagr-from-2024-to-2029--302282017.html