In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders" general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 14 to October 18, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 14/10/2024 249,130 62.515968 15,574,603.05 XPAR 14/10/2024 87,581 62.516968 5,475,298.60 CEUX 14/10/2024 7,460 62.505295 466,289.50 TQEX 14/10/2024 7,549 62.508330 471,875.38 AQEU 15/10/2024 263,383 59.769628 15,742,303.88 XPAR 15/10/2024 90,013 59.814220 5,384,057.37 CEUX 15/10/2024 7,325 59.756542 437,716.67 TQEX 15/10/2024 7,507 59.703089 448,191.09 AQEU 16/10/2024 270,001 59.820270 16,151,532.85 XPAR 16/10/2024 83,256 59.867590 4,984,336.07 CEUX 16/10/2024 7,519 59.812486 449,730.08 TQEX 16/10/2024 7,336 59.812602 438,785.25 AQEU 17/10/2024 264,173 60.011505 15,853,419.20 XPAR 17/10/2024 87,962 59.965261 5,274,664.31 CEUX 17/10/2024 8,003 60.026579 480,392.71 TQEX 17/10/2024 7,975 60.026716 478,713.06 AQEU 18/10/2024 266,625 60.072868 16,016,928.54 XPAR 18/10/2024 83,748 60.056677 5,029,626.61 CEUX 18/10/2024 8,949 59.974146 536,708.63 TQEX 18/10/2024 9,047 59.977454 542,616.03 AQEU Total 1,824,542 60.419431 110,237,788.88

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies" financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

