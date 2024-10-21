Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medacta unveils the extended enhancements to its Hip Revision Platform



21.10.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE Medacta unveils the extended enhancements to its Hip Revision Platform CASTEL SAN PIETRO, October 21, 2024-Medacta Group SA ("Medacta," SIX:MOVE) is pleased to announce the further expansion of its comprehensive Hip Revision Platform in the European market, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative solutions for complex hip revision procedures. The expanded Hip Revision Platform now features a complete femoral and acetabular portfolio designed to address various levels of surgical complexity, supported by a medical education program delivered by esteemed Key Opinion Leaders. "Medacta has always made substantial investments in R&D to empower surgeons to restore the patient"s anatomy, ranging from minimally invasive primary cases to highly complex hip revision surgeries. Our focus has been on maximizing the versatility of our implants and instruments while minimizing the complexity of the surgical flow," says Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. FEMUR

On the femoral side, the M-Vizion Femoral Revision System has been designed to deliver maximum stability and versatility with a simplified and streamlined procedure. Alongside a modular version available with a straight as well as a 4° taper, to address surgeon preferences and patient indications, M-Vizion Monobloc was introduced into the market with positive results. With the first cases of M-Vizion Distal Locking designed to solve complex cases through distal mechanical fixation, the M-Vizion Femoral System is being further expanded. In addition to the M-Vizion Femoral Revision System, Medacta enables surgeons to address different levels of complexity with various solutions, including a long-cemented stem, AMIS-K Long, and a cementless monoblock triple taper long stem, QUADRA-R. ACETABULUM

With the Mpact System, Medacta offers a complete and versatile acetabular revision portfolio to deal with increasing levels of complexity, addressing both surgeon preferences and patient indications: from multi-hole and rim-hole cups to cages and iliac fixation cups. Medacta"s Hip Revision Acetabular solutions feature 3D Metal, a state-of-the-art advanced biomaterial structure which allows for engineering implants featuring maximized initial stability and enhanced connection with the bone, both of which are key aspects in revision hip arthroplasty. Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal, a modular cup characterized by iliac fixation indicated for dysplasia, complex revisions and trauma cases has delivered positive results. Also, 3D Metal B-Cage, an anatomical cage compatible with dual mobility cemented cups and compression polyaxial locking screws for additional stability, has shown good results at follow-up. For complex cases in which a modular construct is preferred, 3D Metal Foam and Medacta F-Cage, a cup and cage construct, is available. This solution can be used in combination with 3D Metal Augments II to cover severe bone defects. 3D Metal Augments II can be coupled with Mpact System as well as with cemented cups. Doz. Dr. Hofstätter, Austria, remarked, "Medacta"s hip revision portfolio offers a wide range of femoral and acetabular solutions that allow surgeons to effectively address different levels of complexity according to their preferences. Depending on the patient"s indication, the surgeons can manage revisions with short stems and standard stems with and without collar or have the option for longer modular/monoblock Wagner type femoral stems and choose among various acetabular solutions, the best solution to solve complex bone defects." To support the adoption of these advanced solutions, Medacta offers tailored medical education activities delivered by esteemed Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). "Acetabular revision cases can be challenging, hence being confident with the implant and the relative instruments is key to achieve good results. Scientific sessions including case discussions, hands-on wetlabs, and one-to-one surgery support by international KOLs enable surgeons to gain experience with the products, help them shorten the learning curve and create connections with the Experts peers," concludes Prof. Randelli, Italy. Medacta remains committed to advancing hip revision research, addressing increasingly complex clinical challenges, and developing personalized solutions to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. Medacta"s Hip Revision solutions as part of the comprehensive hip portfolio including primary, minimal invasive approaches and personalized technologies will be showcased at the main congresses in Europe: DKOU in Berlin (22-25 October), SIOT in Rome (29-31 October), and SOFCOT in Paris (11-13 November). For more information, please visit hip.medacta.com Contact

Gianluca Olgiati

Group Vice President Marketing

+41 91 696 60 60

Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta"s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries.



